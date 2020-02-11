Northern Illinois is surging, Northwestern is sinking — and Illinois is still tops. Ranking the state’s Division I college basketball teams.

While Southern Illinois and Northern Illinois are surging, other Division I teams in the state are spiraling.

DePaul and Western Illinois have dropped six straight, Northwestern is on a seven-game skid and Chicago State is in a 15-game free fall.

Here’s how the state’s teams stack up in this week’s power rankings, with records through Monday and last week’s ranking in parentheses.

Illinois 16-7, 8-4 Big Ten (1)

Michigan State defeated Illinois by 20 on Jan. 2 in East Lansing, Mich. The Illini -- who fell two spots to No. 22 in Monday’s Associated Press poll -- get a chance at payback Tuesday night when the Spartans visit the State Farm Center. Michigan State dropped out of the AP poll Monday after a third straight loss.

Southern Illinois 15-10, 9-3 Missouri Valley (2)

First-year coach Bryan Mullins looks like a strong candidate for conference coach of the year. The Salukis are one game out of first place and riding a seven-game winning streak.

Loyola 16-9, 8-4 Missouri Valley (3)

The Ramblers pulled out a narrow victory against Valparaiso on Sunday despite making only 9 of 21 free throws. They’re shooting 66.8% from the line.