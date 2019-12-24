5 observations from rewatching the Bears’ blowout loss to the Chiefs, including Mitch Trubisky’s playmaking deficiency and the takeaways drought

“Knowing they were going to do that (zone-read), we were able to stop them early on, get them out of that world and then put them in our world,” Mathieu said. “A couple third-and-longs, try to get the quarterback to make a play throwing the ball. I thought we did a good job of that for the most part.”

4. The Bears continue to suffer from a lack of takeaways.

Sunday was the Bears’ third straight game without a takeaway, and their sixth overall this season.

Wrap your head around the fact the Bears are tied for 25th in the NFL with only 16 takeaways this season. Last year, they led the league with 36. They could finish this season with less than half of last year’s total.

The difference is in the interceptions. The Bears had 27 picks last season. This year, they have only eight, which, as my colleague Dan Wiederer mentioned on the latest Bear Download podcast, would tie for the single-season franchise-record low (set in 2015, ’16 and ’17).

There are a few reasons for the dropoff. Luck and injuries are factors. A major one, presumably, is the Bears haven’t played with a lead as often as they did last season. They’ve been the team that has to abandon its game plan and throw the ball to try and score fast.