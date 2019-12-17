5 observations from rewatching the Bears’ loss to the Packers, including Mitch Trubisky’s familiar inconsistency and Khalil Mack’s quiet game

Well, they did try a screen in the first quarter, but the timing was jacked up, and Leno ended up being penalized for being too far downfield.

They ran a draw for three yards in the middle of the second quarter. And, perhaps to Trubisky’s point, he completed a 33-yarder to Miller on a play-action keeper in the first half.

With play-action to the left directing the defense that way, Trubisky rolled back to the right, avoided Za’Darius Smith and threw a perfect ball on the run to Miller. It was a similar throw to the deep over route he missed, but he put more air under this one, perhaps benefiting from a second chance at the pass.

As the game went on, though, Trubisky consistently took straight drops, including on some incompletions on third- and fourth-and-medium in the second half.

“We called screens and we called some different stuff throughout the game,” Nagy said Monday. “We changed it up. We had a game plan going into it that we liked. What happens sometime is when you get down 21-3 there at the end of the third quarter time is of the essence. They kind of get into, defensively, a one-set mind where they’re going to play a lot more shell, a lot more Cover-2 -- that kind of stuff from then on. Before that, we did exactly what we wanted, which was all that stuff -- screens, draws, play-actions, etc.”