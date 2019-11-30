5 observations from rewatching the Bears’ Thanksgiving win over the Lions, including Mitch Trubisky’s 1st-down brilliance and the long-awaited opening touchdown drive

His 10-yard carry on the game-winning touchdown drive appeared to be another RPO, with six Bears blockers matched up against six Lions defenders in the box. The Lions were in a big nickel package with three linemen, two edge linebackers and one inside linebacker, but the Bears had a hat on a hat, so to speak, with five linemen and tight end J.P. Holtz. The Bears blocked straight ahead, allowing Montgomery to use his vision and lateral agility to determine his track.

“We always talk about: It’s not speed to the hole but speed through the hole,” Nagy said. “So there’s patience getting there, and then once you get there, now you’ve got to feel, OK, where’s the defense going? And you react off of that.

“David has really, really good vision. He has great feel for where defenders are going to be, and then when they get there, he does a great job of breaking tackles, has good contact balance.”

If you’ve watched Bears games all season, you know Montgomery runs hard and requires multiple tacklers to bring him down.