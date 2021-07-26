Boody's Jenneth Doyle ready to watch daughter in Olympics, says Lauren is enjoying Tokyo

BOODY — There have been times that two-time Olympian Lauren Doyle has been on the rugby pitch, playing for the U.S. women's rugby 7s national team, and she could hear her mother Jenneth Doyle cheering from the sidelines.

But that wasn't something new — it's been happing since Doyle was a standout athlete at Meridian High School.

"I am a very loud fan — Lauren has said there have been times that she has heard my mouth down on the field. I have done that through all of her sports. I just want her to know we are rooting for her," Jenneth said.

Ideally, Jenneth would be half the world away and cheering on Lauren at the Tokyo Olympics this week, with Lauren competing as part of the women's rugby competition, which gets underway on Wednesday. But the spectator-less games didn't allow it. Instead, Jenneth and her husband will be in Orlando celebrating with other Olympian parents at an event put on by NBC.

"Each night NBC has a viewing party and we will be in a main area with big screen TVs where we can watch. (Before this event), I was worried if I was going to get to watch on TV live. It looks like it will be really fun," Jenneth said.

The 14-hour time difference with Tokyo will make it a challenge to see all of the women's rugby games live. The U.S. faces China at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28, and then Japan at 4 a.m. on Thurs., July 29. Their third match is against Australia, one of the top teams in the world, at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday as well.

The journey to Japan was a long one, but the team has been enjoying their time before the matches begin, Jenneth said.

"When they first arrived, the time difference was a challenge. It took them 34 hours from the time they left to get to their hotel. It was a struggle but Lauren said she was doing well now," Jenneth said. "(The weather) is very hot and the humidity is just horrible. She said I would have melted if I had gone. Japan is a very clean place and Olympic Village is nice."

Lauren participated in Friday's opening ceremony, which was something she missed out on at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

"They weren't able to do it in Rio because they played the next day and the coach didn't let them. That was a very exciting time for her," Jenneth said. "She is very upbeat and very excited and can't wait to get on the pitch. (The team) got to go to the stadium where they will be playing. They toured that and said that was very exciting. She said the team is very pumped and working hard."

This final Olympic trip for Doyle is the culmination of a long, unexpected journey that started one day when Lauren was in high school.

"She came home from Meridian with an envelope saying I got an offer to go to Eastern Illinois. I was thinking track and field. She said rugby and I thought, 'What is rugby?,'" Jenneth said. "We learned a lot over at Eastern but that was 15s rugby (rugby played with 15 players vs. seven). When she moved to 7s rugby, that was quite a change.

"I never expected this. Lauren is such a strong, headstrong woman, and if she sets her mind to it she is going to get it done and she did."

As competition begins, both mother and daughter will be sharing the same heartfelt emotions while being separated by more than 7,000 miles.

"I have started getting a little stomach ache and some nerves because I will be yelling down (in Orlando) watching these games," Jenneth said. "The girls haven't been in that type of competition (due to the COVID shutdown) for over a year with New Zealand, Australia and Canada. All the teams that will give them a tussle. I hope people watch and support her and I really think that the team is going to make the podium."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

