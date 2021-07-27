Boody's Lauren Doyle shares her thoughts on the Tokyo Olympics experience, preparing for rugby competition

TOKYO — Lauren Doyle can attest that the infamous Tokyo Olympic Village cardboard beds are real, but they are not spectacular.

"The bed frame is cardboard and the bed (mattress) is made of something ... I don't really know what it is. They are like a woven spider web of plastic, that's what the actual mattress looks like," Doyle said. "As for comfortability — on a scale of 1-10 — it is probably a one. Those aren't very fun, but the beds we are sleeping on are extremely sturdy."

Doyle's U.S. national rugby 7s teammates recently went viral with a video showing the strength of the cardboard frames putting them through a host of different activities. That's the kind of thing the teams have to do for entertainment because their travels around Tokyo are limited because of COVID restrictions.

"We are having a practice a day and we get to explore the Olympic Village a lot. We don't really get to leave too much unless we are going to trainings. The village is very big so there are a lot of things to see and do here," Doyle said. "It is different from (the 2016 Rio Olympics) in that we can't leave the village and go to the different U.S. houses. We are pretty much in the village, or we are traveling as a team somewhere to go to practice or training or the pool or gym."

Doyle and Alev Kelter are the lone U.S. women's rugby members returning for their second Olympics. In Rio, the team lost in the quarterfinals. But since then, they have steadily increased their international standing. In 2019, the team was ranked second in the world before COVID stopped international competition and delayed the summer games in 2020.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The U.S. team begins its Olympic competition against China at 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, and then Japan at 4 a.m. on Thursday, July 29. Its third match is against Australia, one of the top teams in the world, at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday as well. Playing two games back-to-back on the same day is ideal for Doyle.

"Two games a day is great — that is what I prefer. We have a big eight-hour gap in between our games so you can pretty much get recovered for each game. The challenge is to stay focused for three days instead of (the typical tournament length of) two days," the Meridian High School graduate said. "We haven't seen anyone (in competition) in a very long time and so you have to scout to the best of your ability. We have to give every team the upmost respect when you step on the field and never overlook anyone. I think we are taking it game-by-game and preparing for each team accordingly."

While fans at home saw a well-choreographed Opening Ceremony last Friday at the New National Stadium in Tokyo, for the athletes it was a long night of staging and waiting.

"We were outside and dressed by 7 p.m. and we didn't leave the village until 9 and we didn't get back until 11:30 or almost midnight," Doyle said. "The stadium was empty and it was a weird feeling to see that. You think about how it would have been if there were people there and how different the vibe would have been. It was still a really cool experience to see the whole thing. We were extremely hot, I will say that. It has been over 90 everyday, but hot and humid was what we were expecting."

Doyle has been to Japan before in rugby competition, and in her time there, the country has won her over.

"I absolutely love Japan. I would literally move here. I love this place. The base camp (where we stayed when we arrived in Japan) was so beautiful. It was a tiny town in the bottom of a valley, so there were mountains all around," Doyle said. "It was so pretty and different from California. Everyone is so welcoming and, every time we go somewhere, there are people waving and holding signs wishing us good luck."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get the latest in your inbox! We're delivering updates and highlights on the Summer Olympics daily to your inbox, including What to Watch, live coverage, schedules and medal counts. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.