From baking to online Zumba classes: How Olympic hopefuls are dealing with uncertainty and training interruptions during the coronavirus pandemic

“Human lives take precedence over everything, including the staging of the Games. The IOC wants to be part of the solution,” Bach wrote in a letter to athletes Sunday. “Therefore we have made it our leading principle to safeguard the health of everyone involved and to contribute to containing the virus. I wish, and we all are working for this, that the hope of so many athletes (and governing bodies) from all five continents have expressed will be fulfilled: that at the end of this dark tunnel we are all going through together, not knowing how long it is, the Olympic flame will be a light at the end of this tunnel.”

The indecision weighs heavily on local athletes, many of whom have seen their sport’s Olympic trials or qualifying competitions postponed because of the pandemic. The IOC says 57% of eligible spots for Games have been claimed. Athletes worldwide have questioned whether there is enough time to address the remaining 43% under healthy, fair and properly trained conditions.

“I definitely want the Olympics to happen at some point," said rhythmic gymnast Elizaveta Pletneva, of Deerfield, whose team’s main qualifying competition has not been rescheduled yet. “But when you look at what’s happening around the world and you look at the calendar, I’m not sure it will be able to happen this summer."

