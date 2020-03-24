Meridian graduate Lauren Doyle has mixed emotions about delay of 2020 Olympics because of the coronavirus

Lauren Doyle's emotions were mixed following the announcement Tuesday that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics would be delayed until not later than summer 2021.
Doyle, a Boody native and Meridian High School graduate, is a member of the USA women's national rugby sevens team and was going to compete in her second Olympics when the games were scheduled to start July 24.
"I was holding out hope, but they had canceled the rest of our (rugby) season so it was kind of nerve racking to think that we played in February and then we weren't going to play until July and it was going to be at the Olympics," Doyle said.
Doyle had planned to retire from the sport following the 2020 games and intends to stay on the team for the additional time.
"I was planning to retire so I guess I'm not sad by it being delayed. I get to play rugby another year and it is something I love to do," Doyle said. "I can't say that I'm sad. I'm almost excited to get the team right and see what we can do out there."
Doyle's family and friends were planning to travel to Tokyo to watch her at the games.
"My mom and my friends knew I was going to retire afterwards and so they were asking me 'Do you have another year in you?,'" Doyle said. "Yes, I think I do. I won't be 29 at the Olympics; I will just be 30. I'm going to be fine. They were making sure I was good. I'm sure they are a little relieved, too, that the the Olympics were delayed because right now money is a little tight for everyone."
While the NBA, NHL, and major league baseball suspended activities weeks ago, Olympic athletes were in limbo.
"I would say we lived out in our own bubble," Doyle said. "I wouldn't say I understood the magnitude of it until about two weeks ago. I think the right measures have been taken and nothing really like this has happened and you have to err on the side of caution.
"We've had meetings today to talk about it and everyone is going to handle it differently. It's all about how you can handle it personally and reflect."
To stay on top of their game physically, some Olympians have received training equipment to help them during quarantine.
"We actually got some equipment delivered and I received an Assault bike, (resistance) bands, protein and all the vitamins I need," Doyle said. "We have a lot of meetings. We are adapting well and we have a meeting coming up to talk about our plans for the next four to eight weeks because we are looking at some time down and away from rugby."
Doyle said the earliest the national team will compete is in September, leaving a lot of time between now and when the team will be together again.
"We are trying to keep the connection the best we can, be it voice chats or getting together in small group and doing some conditioning or lifting," Doyle said. "That's big for us, but you are going to lose some chemistry on the field because you simply cannot do it right now."
Although it was a tough decision, Doyle agreed with pushing back the Olympics until the COVID-19 pandemic is controlled.
"I think for sure it the right decision," she said. "We have to make sure that we can't put so many people at risk to the virus. We need it to be contained before we can be out in large crowds together. This has shown how big sports are in our world and how big the impact is worldwide."
GALLERY: Rugby star Lauren Doyle, of Boody
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.