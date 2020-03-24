Meridian graduate Lauren Doyle has mixed emotions about delay of 2020 Olympics because of the coronavirus

Lauren Doyle's emotions were mixed following the announcement Tuesday that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics would be delayed until not later than summer 2021.

Doyle, a Boody native and Meridian High School graduate, is a member of the USA women's national rugby sevens team and was going to compete in her second Olympics when the games were scheduled to start July 24.

"I was holding out hope, but they had canceled the rest of our (rugby) season so it was kind of nerve racking to think that we played in February and then we weren't going to play until July and it was going to be at the Olympics," Doyle said.

Doyle had planned to retire from the sport following the 2020 games and intends to stay on the team for the additional time.

"I was planning to retire so I guess I'm not sad by it being delayed. I get to play rugby another year and it is something I love to do," Doyle said. "I can't say that I'm sad. I'm almost excited to get the team right and see what we can do out there."

Doyle's family and friends were planning to travel to Tokyo to watch her at the games.