Watch now: Boody's Lauren Doyle headed back to the Olympics

BOODY — The road sign honoring Olympian Lauren Doyle entering Boody will need to be updated to "two-time Olympian."

Doyle, a native of Boody and Meridian High School gradate, was officially named to the 12-woman U.S. women’s Olympic rugby sevens team that will compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

Doyle is one of two players who also participated in the 2016 Rio Olympics when rugby returned as an Olympic sport after being absent for 92 years.

"Everything gets stressful around (roster) time and you never know how things are going to pan out. You have a moment and you can relish in it — that I did that and I can be proud," Doyle said. "Once it is finally announced, you sit back and now I have to start working with this specific group of girls."

The Tokyo Olympics, originally scheduled for last summer, were pushed to the summer of 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and will begin Friday, July 23, and run through Sunday Aug. 8. Women's rugby will compete July 29 through July 31.

Doyle's family and friends were planning on attending in-person, but local restrictions in Japan have limited the amount of foreign spectators. To help the families of U.S. athletes, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) and NBC, the broadcaster of the Olympics, will host an event in Orlando, Fla., to celebrate their Olympians and watch the competitions.

"We will be traveling to Orlando to Universal Studios. We get to have five days and we are going to have viewings where we can watch the Olympics and watch Lauren on some big screen TVs," Doyle's mother, Jenneth Doyle, said. "I'm so proud of Lauren and she works so hard. When the Olympics didn't happen in 2020, she said she was going to stay another year and I said, 'You do what you want to do. If it makes you happy, go for it.'"

Tokyo has a 14-hour time difference from the Central time zone and some events will be televised live while many others will be broadcast on a tape delay. For example, the opening ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. in Tokyo and NBC will broadcast the event at 6 a.m. CDT.

The Orlando event will be similar to what athletes' families experience at the Olympic site.

"In Rio, they had a U.S. house with free food and drink and about 100 TV screens and it was showing everything possible," Lauren said. "I was really surprised when we got the email telling us about the parents of athletes event and I thought that was a cool idea, given the fact that they can't go to Tokyo. They don't have to travel internationally and it was a big stress reliever for me that they would have something to do. It's all going to be taken care of by the USOPC."

Lauren had initially thought of retiring after the Olympics, but as rugby competition is returning with COVID travel restrictions loosening, she may compete longer.

"I'm one of those players where I'm not sure if I'm going to retire at the end of the games. I haven't made that decision," Lauren said. "I've talked about it with management, and as COVID is finally calming down, we have tournaments that are set up in stone. We have Hong Kong in November and Dubai and Cape Town in December. So I'm thinking about finishing the year out. Then, the World Cup is in the summer and I might as well. I don't know what will happen."

Lauren and her Olympic-bound teammates play with play in one final competition before Tokyo — the Quest for Gold 7s — on Saturday, July 26, in Los Angeles. Lauren's parents will be in attendance as the team is presented with their Olympic uniforms.

"It is always emotional when they come out and they are so happy for me. It's cute," Lauren said. "It will be our last time to be able to play and then fix things leading up to the games. It should be a good time for us because Great Britain will be there and they will also be in the Olympics. The likelihood of us coming across them is pretty high. We are pretty excited for that opportunity to play them before we go."

Doyle, 30, made her international rugby debut in 2012 and has appeared in 30 World Series competitions. The messages of love and support she's received from Central Illinois through the years have been important to her.

"The support and the messages that I receive really go a long way. They are all read and seen and heard and felt," she said. "I appreciate all the support that I receive from back home and it really is a blessing and helps me a lot."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

