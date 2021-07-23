Watch now: Central Illinois athletes see hope, inspiration in Olympic games 🏅

DECATUR — For Emmy Kovalcik, 17, the Olympic games underway in Japan are a lesson for the young swimmers she teaches.

“We have all these little kids that come in,” said Kovalcik, a coach for the Decatur Family YMCA Gators. “It’s a good place for them to be able to watch and see that this is where all their practice goes from the pool, to being able to swim competitively with people from around the world.”

The 32nd Summer Olympics kicked off Friday in Tokyo's National Stadium following an unprecedented global pandemic and countless changes in its wake. For Central Illinois athletes watching a world away, the quadrennial games and fanfare signal inspiration and hope amid a difficult year.

For Zander Thomas, 12, a swimmer, the games are a resource. The swimming competitions are exciting.

“It’s their underwater techniques, how big their kick is or how small, their stroke techniques,” he said.

There are plenty of connections to Illinois, too. Sixty-one athletes have some sort of tie to the state, from Illinois State women's basketball's player Jada Stinson and runner Aisha Praught-Leer to Blake Schilb, a Rantoul native who plays for the Czech Republic national basketball team.

Rajeev Ram, an University of Illinois alum, is on the U.S. tennis team. And Lauren Doyle, an Eastern Illinois and Meridian High School grad, is on the women's rugby team.

Overall, 11,000 athletes from 205 nations will be playing in 33 sports, from gymnastics, track and field, rugby, wrestling, sailing and — new to the games — surfing and karate.

Each sport has its fans who cheer on their celebrity athletes. Local table tennis fan and player Bob Brown said the one to watch in his favorite sport is Kanak Jha.

“He is our best hope of winning an individual medal,” he said.

'They're all good'

Brown and a few of his table tennis friends often meet to play a round of the game. Randy Spaugh, 44, has a building set up on his Decatur property with tables and other table tennis equipment. He played the sport as a child, but not competitively, he said. One day he invited Brown, 63, to his home to play a game of table tennis.

“I thought I was good until I played him,” Spaugh said. “He kicked my butt.”

The spins, speed and quickness make table tennis a challenging game, which was included into the Olympic Games in 1988.

Spaugh began playing regularly with his table tennis friends nearly a year ago. “And I’ve gotten a lot better,” he said. “They’re all good.”

The excitement of the game has motivated Spaugh to watch the Olympics table tennis matches, although the sport will need to be viewed online.

“The people that you watch, whether male or female, they’re competitive, experienced and dedicated to the sport,” said local table tennis player Ron MacCarty, 71.

The local players understand their sport doesn’t have the popularity like others.

“The trouble with table tennis, it’s intimidating to watch those players,” McCarty said. “It’s hard to follow, unless you’ve got a good camera person. It’s so quick.”

'We can watch from here'

Lauren Nesbitt, YMCA Gators head coach, has planned a viewing party for the swimmers during the Olympic swim finals on Wednesday evening.

“We can’t really take the whole team over there, but we can watch from here,” she said.

Although the local team will spend their time eating snacks and enjoying camaraderie, Nesbitt will use the international venue to teach a few techniques and lessons. “This is the biggest level in our sport,” she said. “There’s a lot of really great things we can point out to them. If the best of the best are doing that, we need to do that too.”

Nesbitt and Kovalcik said they try to teach their students various swimming techniques. “Sometimes it seems like we are telling them what to do,” Nesbitt said. “It’s nice to have them see that what we’re talking about does make a difference.”

The swim instructors often suggest their students watch a specific Olympic athlete. “They will come back and say ‘you were right. I should be doing this, because so-and-so does this’,” Kovalcik said.

The students, ranging in age from 5 to 18 years old, compete throughout the Midwest. “From there, there’s lots of opportunities to swim beyond that, whether that’s in college or a club team in college,” Nesbitt said.

YMCA swimmer McKenna Koehler, 13, said she is excited to watch the Olympic swimming competitions. “It’s really exciting to see how fast some of them are,” she said.

One of the swimmers competing in Tokyo is McKenna’s age. “I’m really excited for her,” she said.

