Watch now: Central Illinois athletes see hope, inspiration in Olympic games 🏅

“We have all these little kids that come in,” said Kovalcik, a coach for the Decatur Family YMCA Gators. “It’s a good place for them to be able to watch and see that this is where all their practice goes from the pool, to being able to swim competitively with people from around the world.”
For Zander Thomas, 12, a swimmer, the games are a resource. The swimming competitions are exciting.
“It’s their underwater techniques, how big their kick is or how small, their stroke techniques,” he said.
There are plenty of connections to Illinois, too. Sixty-one athletes have some sort of tie to the state, from Illinois State women's basketball's player Jada Stinson and runner Aisha Praught-Leer to Blake Schilb, a Rantoul native who plays for the Czech Republic national basketball team.
Rajeev Ram, an University of Illinois alum, is on the U.S. tennis team. And Lauren Doyle, an Eastern Illinois and Meridian High School grad, is on the women's rugby team.
Overall, 11,000 athletes from 205 nations will be playing in 33 sports, from gymnastics, track and field, rugby, wrestling, sailing and — new to the games — surfing and karate.
Each sport has its fans who cheer on their celebrity athletes. Local table tennis fan and player Bob Brown said the one to watch in his favorite sport is Kanak Jha.
“He is our best hope of winning an individual medal,” he said.
'They're all good'
Brown and a few of his table tennis friends often meet to play a round of the game. Randy Spaugh, 44, has a building set up on his Decatur property with tables and other table tennis equipment. He played the sport as a child, but not competitively, he said. One day he invited Brown, 63, to his home to play a game of table tennis.
“I thought I was good until I played him,” Spaugh said. “He kicked my butt.”
The spins, speed and quickness make table tennis a challenging game, which was included into the Olympic Games in 1988.
Spaugh began playing regularly with his table tennis friends nearly a year ago. “And I’ve gotten a lot better,” he said. “They’re all good.”
The excitement of the game has motivated Spaugh to watch the Olympics table tennis matches, although the sport will need to be viewed online.
“The people that you watch, whether male or female, they’re competitive, experienced and dedicated to the sport,” said local table tennis player Ron MacCarty, 71.
The local players understand their sport doesn’t have the popularity like others.
“The trouble with table tennis, it’s intimidating to watch those players,” McCarty said. “It’s hard to follow, unless you’ve got a good camera person. It’s so quick.”
'We can watch from here'
Lauren Nesbitt, YMCA Gators head coach, has planned a viewing party for the swimmers during the Olympic swim finals on Wednesday evening.
“We can’t really take the whole team over there, but we can watch from here,” she said.
Although the local team will spend their time eating snacks and enjoying camaraderie, Nesbitt will use the international venue to teach a few techniques and lessons. “This is the biggest level in our sport,” she said. “There’s a lot of really great things we can point out to them. If the best of the best are doing that, we need to do that too.”
Nesbitt and Kovalcik said they try to teach their students various swimming techniques. “Sometimes it seems like we are telling them what to do,” Nesbitt said. “It’s nice to have them see that what we’re talking about does make a difference.”
The swim instructors often suggest their students watch a specific Olympic athlete. “They will come back and say ‘you were right. I should be doing this, because so-and-so does this’,” Kovalcik said.
The students, ranging in age from 5 to 18 years old, compete throughout the Midwest. “From there, there’s lots of opportunities to swim beyond that, whether that’s in college or a club team in college,” Nesbitt said.
YMCA swimmer McKenna Koehler, 13, said she is excited to watch the Olympic swimming competitions. “It’s really exciting to see how fast some of them are,” she said.
One of the swimmers competing in Tokyo is McKenna’s age. “I’m really excited for her,” she said.
Meet the athletes in the Tokyo Olympics with Illinois ties
Aisha Praught-Leer, Jamaica: 1,500-meter run
Alyssa Naeher, United States, soccer
Andrea Filler, Italy, soccer
Casey Krueger, United States, soccer
Darryl Sullivan, United States: High jump
David Kendziera, United States: 400-meter hurdles
David Robertson, United States, baseball
DeAnna Price, United States: Hammer
Eddy Alvarez, United States, baseball
Edwin Jackson, United States, baseball
Eliza Stone, United States: Saber
Evita Griskenas, United States, rhythmic gymnastics
Felicia Stancil, United States: BMX racing
Gwen Berry, United States: Hammer
Jewell Loyd, United States, women’s basketball team
Jordan Wilimovsky, United States: 10-kilometer
Jordyn Poulter, United States, volleyball
Josh Zeid, Israel, baseball
Julie Ertz, United States, soccer
Kelsey Card, United States: Discus
Kelsey Robinson, United States, volleyball
Kent Farrington, United States: Show jumping
Kevin McDowell, United States
Laura Zeng, United States, rhythmic gymnastics
Lauren Doyle, United States, rugby
Maggie Shea, United States, sailing
Michelle Bartsch-Hackley, United States, volleyball
Mitch Glasser, Israel, baseball
Nefeli Papadakis, United States, judo
North Shore Rhythmic Gymnastics team, United States: Rhythmic gymnastics team competition
Pedrya Seymour, Bahamas: 100-meter hurdles
Rajeev Ram, United States: Men’s doubles
Raven Saunders, United States: Shot put
Ryan Murphy, United States: 100- and 200-meter backstroke
Sandi Morris, United States: Pole vault
Stefanie Dolson, United States, 3x3 women’s basketball team
Thomas Detry, Belgium, golf
Thomas Jaeschke, United States, volleyball
Thomas Pieters, Belgium, golf
Tierna Davidson, United States, soccer
Tim Federowicz, United States, baseball
Tim Nedow, Canada: Shot put
Todd Frazier, United States, baseball
Tomáš Satoranský, Czech Republic, men’s basketball team
Tori Franklin, United States: Triple jump
Tyson Bull, Australia: Horizontal bar
Zach LaVine, United States, men’s basketball team
Zach Ziemek, United States: Decathlon
Olivia Smoliga, United States: 400-meter freestyle relay
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Jane Pan, 6, practices at the Decatur Family YMCA. The Olympics that started Friday in Japan are a source of inspiration for Central Illinois young athletes. See video interviews with them at herald-review.com.