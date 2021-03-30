Watch now: Meridian graduate and Olympian Lauren Doyle is back on the pitch, preparing for the Tokyo Olympics

"I 100% would have regretted it if I had not stuck around for another year. I have enjoyed my experiences and my extra time that I have been given with the team," Doyle said. "I still don't know what the future holds, per se, but I am definitely happy that I stayed."

When competition begins this weekend in Dubai, there won't be fans in the stands. Doyle has gotten used to that change.

"It is almost getting to be regular now. We don't have an excuse that we can't hear some one on the field right now. Honestly, it helps," Doyle said. "I have played in stadiums that are very loud. I remember in 2015 at the (Pan American Games), when we played Canada for the gold medal match. That stadium was insane. I don't think someone three feet away could hear me screaming. That was a challenge and also a really cool experience."

Doyle is the most experienced member of the sevens team, having played in 30 World Rugby Series tournaments. She has embraced that role as elder stateswoman on the squad.