Watch now: Meridian graduate and Olympian Lauren Doyle is back on the pitch, preparing for the Tokyo Olympics

DUBAI — After a year of having competition stopped because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Olympian and Team USA women's rugby sevens member Lauren Doyle is back on the pitch preparing for the Tokyo Olympics.
As international competitions have returned, the Boody native and Meridian graduate has recently competed in Spain and is currently in Dubai at the Emirates Invitational getting much needed playing time after being away for so long.
"(The invitational) is designed to get us playing time internationally and getting to see people we haven't seen in a long time or ever. It lets us knock the rust off and stop playing (my teammates) for a minute," Doyle said. "It is definitely good to get out there and see different teams and the different ways that people play. How we can adapt and dominate and put our game plan into movement."
Doyle is one of 15 members of the Team USA Women's sevens roster sent to Dubai. The team will compete against Canada, France, Kenya, Japan and Brazil.
Doyle, 30, had planned to retire from the sport following the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but the delay of the games to 2021 put that plan on hold for a year. As the games approach, she's glad to have made the decision to stick around and is optimistic on being named to her second Olympic team when the team is finalized in June.
"I 100% would have regretted it if I had not stuck around for another year. I have enjoyed my experiences and my extra time that I have been given with the team," Doyle said. "I still don't know what the future holds, per se, but I am definitely happy that I stayed."
When competition begins this weekend in Dubai, there won't be fans in the stands. Doyle has gotten used to that change.
"It is almost getting to be regular now. We don't have an excuse that we can't hear some one on the field right now. Honestly, it helps," Doyle said. "I have played in stadiums that are very loud. I remember in 2015 at the (Pan American Games), when we played Canada for the gold medal match. That stadium was insane. I don't think someone three feet away could hear me screaming. That was a challenge and also a really cool experience."
Doyle is the most experienced member of the sevens team, having played in 30 World Rugby Series tournaments. She has embraced that role as elder stateswoman on the squad.
"I always try and lead by example. I speak up more with the team and always try to keep a level help and be the calmness on the team," she said. "When I see the younger players struggling and not getting things, I will talk with them and running things with them. I can definitely tell those types of things. With my experience, those moments are coming easier."
Doyle is conflicted about the recent news that the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee and the government of Japan would not allow international fans from overseas to attend the Olympics. Family and friends intended to make the journey but the logistics, cost and difficulty finding lodgings had been a challenge.
"It was mixed emotions because it would have been a really cool experience for them to get to come and see everything live," she said. "It was also a slight relief knowing that I don't have to worry about my little parents from Boody, Illinois, traveling to Japan. That has its tricky things. I travel with the team and someone coordinates everything and they don't have that and they don't speak Japanese. I'm relieved that they get to watch it from the comfort of our home and get to be surrounded by everyone that supports it."
Although they won't get to see her play in Japan, Doyle's family will get to see her compete in a tournament in Los Angeles before heading to the Olympics that are scheduled to begin July 23.
"We have the Dubai tournament and a World Series stop in Paris in May and that will be with the core 12 international teams," Doyle said. "There will be a smaller tournament L.A. in late June and I know my parents are coming out for that.
"It will be a substitute (for the Olympics) and it will sort of be like an Olympic send-off. I do believe the final Olympic team will be named before mid-June and I think there will be a jersey ceremony for the girls that are going. It should be a good time."
With the final games of her career in front of her, Doyle is taking in and appreciating each new experience in her rugby career.
"(When we played in Spain), there were a lot of nerves because I hadn't been out in that environment in awhile so I was nervous. I was also very excited to play and show what we can do and that we still knew how to play rugby and give us some confidence," she said. "Not only do you have to play the sport but you always have to take day-by-day. I try to stay in the present so I don't freak out about my future. I hold (each practice and game) a little bit closer to myself now, knowing that they are numbered."
