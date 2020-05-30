On this date in 1904: Chicago Cubs 1st baseman Frank Chance gets hit by 4 pitches in a doubleheader — still a single-day MLB record

“Capt. Chance was hit in the head by one of Harper’s fast shoots, and was out for several minutes,” according the Chicago Daily Tribune’s archives.

John McMurray, chairman of SABR’s Dead-Ball Era (1901-1919) Committee, said: “Pitchers at that time didn’t have the control that they do today. Given that pitchers tended to stay in for the entire game for the most part, it’s certainly reasonable to think that they might grow wild.”

Chance also had a tendency to crowd the plate, McMurray said, and it didn’t help that “The Peerless Leader” was known to be an aggressive character who was tough on teammates and opponents alike.

The Tribune article continued: “The Chicago captain recovered, and continued in the game with nothing worse than a blackened eye, but it was a narrow escape, for if the blow had been an inch farther back it would have killed him. Harper hit Chance three times during the game.”

Of course, that account likely treads into hyperbole, but it can’t be understated that Chance put himself in harm’s way by playing both games.