Patrick Kane on being the decade’s top scorer, the controversy over his ranking among the best players of the decade and where he sees himself in 10 years

“I still think there’s more in the tank, to be honest with you,” Kane said. “I still think there’s another level to get to. The position we’re in, kind of near that wild-card spot now and the team’s playing better, it’d be nice for myself to reach that level this year and keep producing for this team. But that’s been my job since I’ve been in the league is to be an offensive guy and be counted on to produce.”

That’s why Kane will finish the decade with the most points of any player. He had 798 points (313 goals, 485 assists) in 741 games before Thursday’s game, 10 points more than Sidney Crosby’s 788 points (296 goals, 492 assists) in 630 games.

“That’s a cool accomplishment, even though I think I played like 100 more games than Crosby,” Kane said.

Not much gets past Kane, including the recent rankings of the decade’s best players that didn’t seem to appreciate him as much as Hawks fans do. ESPN ranked him No. 9, while NBC Sports had him at No. 15 behind, among others, Victor Hedman, Zdeno Chara as well as Toews and Keith.

While those lists were blowing up on social media, he tried to not to pay much attention. But it wasn’t easy because his phone was blowing up as well.