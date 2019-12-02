Patrick Kane’s point streak stalls at 15 as Blackhawks end rough day with 4-0 loss to the Blues

A day that began on a sour note for the Blackhawks and grew progressively worse had one last chance to be salvaged on the ice.
That didn't go any better.
The Stanley Cup champion Blues scored a pair of first-period goals to beat the Hawks 4-0 and send them to their third straight loss and third shutout of the season.
Patrick Kane’s point streak ended at 15 games as the Hawks dropped to 10-12-5 while losing for the sixth time in their last seven games.
A slew of injuries, illnesses and salary cap problems reduced the Hawks to playing down a man and calling up goalie Kevin Lankinen from Rockford on an emergency basis. Corey Crawford stopped 25 of 29 shots while Robin Lehner was out with flulike symptoms.
Jake Allen stopped 38 shots for the 20th shutout of his career.
They also dealt with a report that assistant coach Marc Crawford had physically abused a player years ago, leading the Hawks to announce just prior to the game he would be taking a leave of absence while the team investigates the allegation.
The Hawks ended the first period trailing 2-0, the third straight game they closed the opening 20 minutes trailing by a pair of goals. Both goals came after questionable officiating calls.
On the first, the Blues appeared to have an extra player on the ice, but it went uncalled. Seconds later, Mackenzie MacEachern pounced on a carom off the boards after a dump in that shot out to the front of the net and gave the puck a backhanded push past Corey Crawford.
The Blues made it 2-0 on a power-play goal after Kane was called for tripping, though it appeared he had been taken down moments earlier and the Hawks were deserving of a power play.
Instead, the Blues went on the man advantage and converted 14 seconds in when Jaden Schwartz deflected a Alex Pietrangelo shot from the blue line past Crawford for his eighth goal of the season.
Brayden Schenn and Tyler Bozak added third-period goals for the Blues.
The Hawks next visit the Bruins on Thursday in Boston.