Patrick Kane’s point streak stalls at 15 as Blackhawks end rough day with 4-0 loss to the Blues

A day that began on a sour note for the Blackhawks and grew progressively worse had one last chance to be salvaged on the ice.

That didn't go any better.

The Stanley Cup champion Blues scored a pair of first-period goals to beat the Hawks 4-0 and send them to their third straight loss and third shutout of the season.

Patrick Kane’s point streak ended at 15 games as the Hawks dropped to 10-12-5 while losing for the sixth time in their last seven games.

A slew of injuries, illnesses and salary cap problems reduced the Hawks to playing down a man and calling up goalie Kevin Lankinen from Rockford on an emergency basis. Corey Crawford stopped 25 of 29 shots while Robin Lehner was out with flulike symptoms.

Jake Allen stopped 38 shots for the 20th shutout of his career.

They also dealt with a report that assistant coach Marc Crawford had physically abused a player years ago, leading the Hawks to announce just prior to the game he would be taking a leave of absence while the team investigates the allegation.