Paul Sullivan: With so many real-life issues abound, it’s hard to muster the necessary outrage to be a sports fan during the coronavirus pandemic

Perhaps it is unconscionable. But with 3.3 million people filing for unemployment this week, a 3.5% hit for a bunch of future millionaires just doesn't make me bristle as much as it does Boras, who stands to lose some money if his potential clients are paid less.

Maybe you're like me and think a seven-inning game, which apparently is being considered, would be a stain on the sport that could never be removed. At this point, however, I don't really care enough to rage against the machine.

Maybe in July? Maybe never? Who knows?

Meanwhile, the easiest punching bag in sports, the Houston Astros, inadvertently might have benefited from the postponement of the baseball season. Fans' anger over the sign-stealing scandal dominated the headlines early in spring training, but that was before the pandemic took center stage. Assuming the season will be played, will opposing fans be a bit "nicer" when the Astros come to town?

"Maybe, but I don't think so," manager Dusty Baker told the San Francisco Chronicle's Henry Schulman. "There are some people that haven't vented their true feelings and emotions yet."

Baker said he still anticipates fans venting at the Astros in every city they go to until July or August, if it begins by then.