Pitchers Alec Mills and Duane Underwood Jr. are out of options with the Cubs but at peace with their future

Some finality awaits pitchers Alec Mills and Duane Underwood Jr. with the exhibition season scheduled to start Saturday.

Mills and Underwood are out of minor-league options, meaning the Cubs must keep them on the major-league roster or risk losing them to waivers.

“I’m trying to force them to make a tough decision,” said Mills, who is scheduled to face the Athletics in Saturday’s Cactus League opener, though rain is forecast at Sloan Park. “It’s out of my hands, so this year maybe I’ll be able to push the envelope a little bit, whether it’s good or bad.

“They have to make a decision on me, whether it’s long-term or short-term. I’m excited.”

Although the competition for the fifth spot in the rotation is perceived to be Tyler Chatwood’s to lose, Mills, 28, has shown snippets of success the last two seasons.

He posted a 2.75 ERA in nine appearances for the Cubs in 2019, including a 2.70 mark with 26 strikeouts and six walks in 20 innings over four starts.

“This spring I want to throw well, but I think my success before this will help them make the decision too,” Mills said. “It doesn’t necessarily have to be right now to be at my best.