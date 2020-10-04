Preview: Chicago Bears vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Nick Foles era in Chicago continues Sunday with the veteran quarterback’s first Bears start against the Colts at Soldier Field.

Foles replaced Mitch Trubisky last week against the Atlanta Falcons and threw three touchdown passes in about 4 1/2 minutes to lead a comeback victory from 16 points down in the fourth quarter. Now, with a full week to prepare he must attack a Colts defense that ranks among the best in the NFL.

“It’s exciting for a lot of different reasons, not necessarily for the quarterback as much as just right now for our team honestly,” coach Matt Nagy said. “We feel like we’re in a good place. We’re going up against a really good football team that is going to come in and challenge us. It’ll be interesting to see offensively how we do against a really good defense.”

The Bears are trying to improve to 4-0 for the first time since 2006, the last time they played in the Super Bowl.

But they’ll have to make up for the loss of running back/receiver/punt returner Tarik Cohen, who tore the ACL in his right knee against the Falcons.