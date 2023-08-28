MACON — The Diane Bennett Memorial Race was postponed for the second time this season because of bad weather.

Officials Saturday waited as long as they could for the track to dry Saturday, but couldn't get the track dry enough.

“The last thing we want to do is tear up cars with a rough race track," track owner Chris Kearns said.

The Diane Bennett Memorial featuring the Tom Bennett Fan Giveback will now be held as part of BRANDT Season Championship night on Sept. 23. Officials are working with Decatur Building Trades on their company night makeup date.

The next race for Macon Speedway is on Saturday, September 9.