BETHANY — Bethany native Paige Robinson has proven a small town girl can make it big.

On April 10, the Okaw Valley High School 2018 graduate was drafted by the WNBA team, the Dallas Wings.

“It feels like everything that I had worked for, for so many years, has finally come to life,” she said. “It had always been my dream growing up, but I never thought it was realistic until the past year.”

The Bethany community celebrated the 22-year-old’s success on Wednesday with a parade and presentations. At the end of the event, the Okaw Valley High School administration announced the retirement of Robinson's basketball jersey, No. 3.

“Not only from girls basketball, but all sports from the school district,” said Brooks Inman, Okaw Valley athletic director.

A replica of the jersey, as well as other awards, will be hung in the lobby of the school.

Bethany Village President Jonathan Book also proclaimed May 3 as Paige Robinson Day.

The parade included a line of coaches and family members riding in open cars, fire trucks and the school band.

Robinson’s parents Brett and Lori Robinson rode in a convertible of their own. The couple have four daughters, and "they were all athletic,” their father said. “They all played sports, but Paige (the youngest) is the one that’s taken it the farthest.”

The Robinson family is proud of their daughter’s accomplishment and future, he said.

“There needs to be talent, having the right people helping her along the way,” Brett Robinson said. “We are so appreciative of all of her coaches and the people that supported her.”

Robinson said she spent hours in the driveway and the elementary school gym playing basketball.

“I’ve played since I was little, since I could pick up a ball,” she said. “But I think in high school, my love really took off."

The accomplishment of reaching professional status was the first for the school, according to the Okaw Valley administration.

Robinson played in the state tournament her senior year of high school, when the team came home with the fourth place trophy.

“It was a team effort,” she said.

Inman said the "biggest robbery of all time" was Robinson being named to the Second Team All-State by the Associated Press.

At 5 feet, 11 inches, Robinson went on to play basketball at Drury University in Springfield, Missouri, and then played one year at Illinois State University.

During the press conference in front of family, high school teachers, coaches and friends, Inman listed several of Robinson’s accomplishments and awards.

“So how did this happen?” he asked. “Countless hours of shots, ball-handling drills and miles and miles on the Robinsons' cars.”

Okaw Valley teachers and administrators said they remember Robinson as a talented and hard-driven student.

“Growing up she was destined for the big stage,” said Okaw Valley Superintendent Kent Stauder. “Nothing, not even the shadow of doubt from the naysayers, would stop her from doing what she loved.”

Stauder said he remembers the coaches comparing Robinson to Michael Jordan.

“She was just a phenomenal athlete, but she was an even better kid,” he said. “She was raised right.”

Martin Call, who taught Robinson’s dual credit English class, said, “She was a good student, a hard worker. She was always self-motivated.”

“Paige has been a killer since day one,” said Brad Ackers, Robinson’s former basketball coach. “She is one of the most talented people I’ve ever been around.”

Ackers has worked with other Division I athletes and said, “She is the best in comparison to her peers."

The size of the community doesn’t limit a person’s ambitions, Stauder said.

“Never doubt your ability to achieve greatness,” he said.

Robinson has worked out with the WNBA coaches but has not yet met her fellow players. Her immediate future includes playing overseas.

“And then in a couple of years, I’ll be able to make it on the WNBA roster,” she said. “It was me and my agent’s decision for me to go overseas first to get better. But we’ll take it year by year.”

PHOTOS: Former Okaw Valley and current Illinois State basketball player Paige Robinson Paige Robinson 1 120622.JPG Illinois State women's basketball newcomers Paige Robinson, 2022 Paige Robinson, 2022 Paige Robinson vs. Indianapolis Paige Robinson vs. St. Thomas Paige Robinson driving vs. Wisconsin Paige Robinson vs. Wisconsin Paige Robinson 2 120622.JPG Paige Robinson vs. Purdue Paige Robinson vs. Green Bay Paige Robinson vs. Drake Paige Robinson vs. Northern Iowa Paige Robinson vs. Evansville Paige Robinson vs Valpo Paige Robinson vs. Murray State Paige Robinson vs. Southern Paige Robinson at Northern Iowa Paige Robinson vs. UIC Illinois State women's basketball seniors 2023 Illinois State women's basketball award winners Paige Robinson 1 020223.JPG Paige Robinson at Drury Paige Robinson at Drury Paige Robinson at Drury Paige Robinson, 2022 Paige Robinson Paige Robinson Okaw Valley Paige Robinson Okaw Valley No. 8 2018-mat-grad-okv-robinson-paige.jpg Robinson_Paige 04.13.18.jpg All-Area Girls 2018 - Player and Coach of the Year All Area Girls 2018 - Paige Robinson Star power Robinson Paige 2 02.24.18.jpg Robinson secondary Robinson dominant Robinson_Paige 02.23.18.jpg Robinson Okaw Valley girls basketball Okaw Valley Lady Timberwolves Robinson_Paige 01.18.18.jpg Paige Robinson Okaw Valley girls' basketball Okaw Valley Homecoming court announced Okaw Valley Homecoming Top Photos Girls Basketball 5.jpg Robinson 2 Robinson 3 Robinson All Area Girls 2017 - Paige Robinson 03/19/17 Robinson Okaw Valley vs Arthur-Lov-Atwood-Hammond 14.JPG 112916-dec-spt-okaw4 Robinson_Paige 11.28.16.jpg Okaw Valley Lady Timberwolves