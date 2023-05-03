Paige Robinson hugs Jared Lochbaum after a ceremony Wednesday at Okaw Valley High School in Bethany celebrating her being drafted by the WNBA team the Dallas Wings.
BETHANY — Bethany native Paige Robinson has proven a small town girl can make it big.
On April 10, the
Okaw Valley High School 2018 graduate was drafted by the WNBA team, the Dallas Wings.
“It feels like everything that I had worked for, for so many years, has finally come to life,” she said. “It had always been my dream growing up, but I never thought it was realistic until the past year.”
The
Bethany community celebrated the 22-year-old’s success on Wednesday with a parade and presentations. At the end of the event, the Okaw Valley High School administration announced the retirement of Robinson's basketball jersey, No. 3.
“Not only from girls basketball, but all sports from the school district,” said Brooks Inman, Okaw Valley athletic director.
A replica of the jersey, as well as other awards, will be hung in the lobby of the school.
Bethany Village President Jonathan Book also proclaimed May 3 as Paige Robinson Day.
The parade included a line of coaches and family members riding in open cars, fire trucks and the school band.
Robinson’s parents Brett and Lori Robinson rode in a convertible of their own. The couple have four daughters, and "they were all athletic,” their father said. “They all played sports, but Paige (the youngest) is the one that’s taken it the farthest.”
The Robinson family is proud of their daughter’s accomplishment and future, he said.
“There needs to be talent, having the right people helping her along the way,” Brett Robinson said. “We are so appreciative of all of her coaches and the people that supported her.”
Elizabeth Lochbaum hands her 1-month-old Oliver Jones to Paige Robinson for a picture after a ceremony Wednesday at Okaw Valley High School in Bethany celebrating her being drafted by the WNBA team the Dallas Wings.
Robinson said she spent hours in the driveway and the elementary school gym playing basketball.
“I’ve played since I was little, since I could pick up a ball,” she said. “But I think in high school, my love really took off."
The accomplishment of reaching professional status was the first for the school, according to the Okaw Valley administration.
Robinson played in the state tournament her senior year of high school, when the team came home with the fourth place trophy.
“It was a team effort,” she said.
Inman said the "biggest robbery of all time" was Robinson being named to the Second Team All-State by the Associated Press.
At 5 feet, 11 inches, Robinson went on to play basketball at Drury University in Springfield, Missouri, and then played one year at Illinois State University.
During the press conference in front of family, high school teachers, coaches and friends, Inman listed several of Robinson’s accomplishments and awards.
“So how did this happen?” he asked. “Countless hours of shots, ball-handling drills and miles and miles on the Robinsons' cars.”
Okaw Valley teachers and administrators said they remember Robinson as a talented and hard-driven student.
“Growing up she was destined for the big stage,” said Okaw Valley Superintendent Kent Stauder. “Nothing, not even the shadow of doubt from the naysayers, would stop her from doing what she loved.”
Stauder said he remembers the coaches comparing Robinson to Michael Jordan.
“She was just a phenomenal athlete, but she was an even better kid,” he said. “She was raised right.”
Martin Call, who taught Robinson’s dual credit English class, said, “She was a good student, a hard worker. She was always self-motivated.”
Paige Robinson rides in a parade to a ceremony at Okaw Valley High School in Bethany on Wednesday celebrating her being drafted by the WNBA team the Dallas Wings.
“Paige has been a killer since day one,” said Brad Ackers, Robinson’s former basketball coach. “She is one of the most talented people I’ve ever been around.”
Ackers has worked with other Division I athletes and said, “She is the best in comparison to her peers."
The size of the community doesn’t limit a person’s ambitions, Stauder said.
“Never doubt your ability to achieve greatness,” he said.
Robinson has worked out with the WNBA coaches but has not yet met her fellow players. Her immediate future includes playing overseas.
“And then in a couple of years, I’ll be able to make it on the WNBA roster,” she said. “It was me and my agent’s decision for me to go overseas first to get better. But we’ll take it year by year.”
Illinois State's Paige Robinson shoots over Missouri-St. Louis' Morgan Ramthun (21) earlier this season at CEFCU Arena.
Illinois State women's basketball newcomers
Illinois State newcomers, from left, Daijah Smith, Paige Robinson, Taylor Veach and Abbie Aalsma are getting to know the program and their teammates during summer practices.
Paige Robinson, 2022
Paige Robinson, 2022
Paige Robinson vs. Indianapolis
Transfer Paige Robinson (14) scored 27 points and grabbed seven rebounds Tuesday in her first game at Illinois State.
Paige Robinson vs. St. Thomas
Illinois State's Paige Robinson drove to the basket earlier this season against St. Thomas at CEFCU Arena.
Paige Robinson driving vs. Wisconsin
Illinois State's Paige Robinson drives between two Wisconsin defenders earlier this season at CEFCU Arena.
Paige Robinson vs. Wisconsin
Illinois State's Paige Robinson puts up a shot Sunday against Wisconsin at CEFCU Arena.
Illinois State's Paige Robinson (14) guards Missouri-St. Louis' Kiara Stewart (24) in the earlier this season at CEFCU Arena.
Paige Robinson vs. Purdue
Illinois State's Paige Robinson drove to the basket Sunday at Mackey Arena.
Paige Robinson vs. Green Bay
Illinois State's Paige Robinson brings the ball upcourt Sunday against Green Bay at CEFCU Arena.
Paige Robinson vs. Drake
Illinois State's Paige Robinson drove to the basket Friday against Drake. Robinson scored 24 points in the Redbird win.
Paige Robinson vs. Northern Iowa
Illinois State's Paige Robinson (14) put up a shot against the defense of Northern Iowa's Cynthia Wolf on Sunday at CEFCU Arena.
Paige Robinson vs. Evansville
Illinois State's Paige Robinson (14) drives on A'Niah Griffin of Evansville on Sunday at CEFCU Arena.
Paige Robinson vs Valpo
Illinois State's Paige Robinson put up a shot Friday against Valparaiso.
Paige Robinson vs. Murray State
Illinois State's Paige Robinson (14) considered a shot attempt against the defense of Murray State's Cayson Conner (11) on Sunday at CEFCU Arena.
Paige Robinson vs. Southern
Illinois State's Paige Robinson scored a game-high 23 points in the Redbirds' win over Southern Illinois on Friday at CEFCU Arena.
Paige Robinson at Northern Iowa
Illinois State's Paige Robinson (14) looked for a teammate against Northern Iowa.
Paige Robinson vs. UIC
Illinois State's Paige Robinson (14) handles the ball against the defense of Illinois-Chicago's Danyel Middleton on Thursday at CEFCU Arena.
Illinois State women's basketball seniors 2023
Illinois State seniors, from left, Jada Stinson, Hannah Kelle, Paige Robinson, DeAnna Wilson and Mary Crompton were honored Saturday on Senior Night.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State women's basketball award winners
Illinois State's (from left) DeAnna Wilson, Paige Robinson, Kristen Gillespie, Mary Crompton and Kate Bullman pose with their awards at the Missouri Valley Conference banquet in Moline.
Paige Robinson 1 020223.JPG
Bradley guard Alex Rouse (3) and Illinois State guard Paige Robinson (14) fight for a ball in the third quarter against Bradley on Thursday at CEFCU Arena.
Paige Robinson at Drury
Division II All-American Paige Robinson is headed to Illinois State.
Paige Robinson at Drury
Paige Robinson eyes a free throw during her highly successful career at Drury.
Paige Robinson at Drury
Two-time Division II All-American Paige Robinson is transferring to Illinois State.
Paige Robinson, 2022
Paige Robinson
Drury University's Paige Robinson (14) was named the NCAA Division II Player of the Year on Tuesday. She has averaged 21.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists a game.
Paige Robinson
Okaw Valley graduate Paige Robinson (with ball) was on the No. 1 Division II team in the nationa, Drury Univeirsty, that had its postseason canceled due to the coronavirus.
Drury University
Okaw Valley Paige Robinson
Okaw Valley graduate Paige Robinson is averaging 12.5 points, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals for Drury.
Okaw Valley No. 8
Okaw Valley's Paige Robinson heads to the basket against Lebanon High School at the Class 1A State Semifinal.
Clay Jackson
2018-mat-grad-okv-robinson-paige.jpg
Robinson_Paige 04.13.18.jpg
Okaw Valley's Paige Robinson (3) is guarded by Okaw Valley teammate Hope Ruppert, left, in the first half Friday of the SkyWalker All-Star Game.
All-Area Girls 2018 - Player and Coach of the Year
Pictured are the 2018 All-Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year, Paige Robinson, left, and the Coach of the Year, Brad Akers, right.
All Area Girls 2018 - Paige Robinson
Paige Robinson
Star power
Okaw Valley's Paige Robinson won the H&R All-Area Player of the Year award last year, but this year showed her talents on the state stage by helping take the Timberwolves to state.
Robinson Paige 2 02.24.18.jpg
Okaw Valley's Paige Robinson (3) in the third quarter against Lebanon High School at Redbird Arena during the Class 2A State Semifinals on Saturday. To see more photos visit
Robinson secondary
Okaw Valley senior Paige Robinson won her second consecutive Herald & Review girls basketball Area Player of the Year.
Robinson dominant
Okaw Valley senior Paige Robinson won her second consecutive Herald & Review girls basketball Area Player of the Year.
Robinson_Paige 02.23.18.jpg
Okaw Valley's Paige Robinson (3) heads to the basket against Stockton at Redbird Arena during the Class 1A state semifinals on Friday. To see more photos visit
Okaw Valley girls basketball
Okaw Valley defeated Mounds Meridian 46-38 in the Class 1A Supersectional Monday. The Lady Timberwolves are pictured with their sectional championship plaque Thursday after beating Tri-County 51-43. Members of the team are front row, Miaya Lehman, Kailey George, Ciera Perry, Bella Benning, Danielle Hill and Danae Nave. Back row, manager Kalynn Teague, assistant coach Jim Underwood, assistant coach Sam Inman, Delaney Johnson, Madison Vogel, Natalie Jeffers, Paige Robinson, Hope Ruppert, Alesia Smegal, Kate Jeffers and head coach Brad Ackers.
Okaw Valley Lady Timberwolves
Okaw Valley beat Central A&M 52-38 to win the IHSA Class 1A Chrisman Regional Thursday. It was the first girls basketball regional title in the 18 years of the consolidated Bethany and Findlay. Members of the team are: front row, Miaya Lehman, Kailey George, Ciera Perry, Bella Benning, Danielle Hill and Alesia Smegal. Back row, assistant coach Jim Underwood, assistant coach Sam Inman, Delaney Johnson, Madison Vogel, Paige Robinson, Natalie Jeffers, Hope Ruppert, Kate Jeffers and coach Brad Ackers. Not pictured is Danae Nave.
Robinson_Paige 01.18.18.jpg
Okaw Valley's Paige Robinson (3) shoots a three against Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Thursday during the Little Okaw Valley Northeast Tournament hosted by LSA High. To see more photos from the game visit
Paige Robinson
Okaw Valley's Paige Robinson, right, will lead the Wolves in their first state appearance.
Okaw Valley girls' basketball
Paige Robinson, Natalie Jeffers, Hope Ruppert and Bella Benning are the returning letter winners for Okaw Valley, who is to open its season Monday at home against Shelbyville. Robinson is to play basketball at Drury University next year and is undecided on a major.
Okaw Valley Homecoming court announced
Garrett Fritz and Paige Robinson were crowned as the 2017 Okaw Valley Homecoming king and queen at the Okaw Valley Homecoming dance on Sept. 9. Pictured is the 2017 Okaw Valley Homecoming Court. In front, from left, are senior candidates Hannah Landreth, Hayden Francisco, Natalie Jeffers Dylan Holt, 2017 Queen Paige Robinson and 2017 King Garrett Fritz, Grace Harlin, Tanner Coleman, crown bearer Colin Patient, crown bearer Avery Collins and 2016 Queen Kristy Burford. In back, from left, are freshmen attendants Luke Vander Burgh and Tayli Roberts, junior attendants Kailey George and Garrett Tippit and sophomore attendants Baylee Wagner and Canaan Christensen.
Okaw Valley Homecoming
Pictured is the 2017 Okaw Valley Homecoming Court. Front row, Kailey George (Junior Attendant), Paige Robinson, Natalie Jeffers. Hannah Landreth, Grace Harlin (Queen Candidates), Baylie Wagner (Sophomore Attendant), Tayli Roberts (Freshman Attendant). Second row: Garrett Tippit (Junior Attendant), Dylan Holt, Garrett Fritz, Hayden Francisco, Tanner Coleman (King Candidates), Canaan Christenson (Sophomore Attendant), Luke Vander Burgh (Freshman Attendant).
Top Photos Girls Basketball 5.jpg
PHOTO BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Okaw Valley High School Paige Robinson (3) hangs onto the ball during the first quarter against Nokomis High School Wednesday, February 8, 2017., at Okaw Valley High School during the Class "1A" Girls Regional Tournament. Online gallery at
Robinson 2
Okaw Valley's Paige Robinson (left) hopes to build even more speed for next season.
Robinson 3
Okaw Valley's Paige Robinson was a tough player to shut down outside and inside last season.
Robinson
Okaw Valley’s Paige Robinson often found ways to get to the hoop, but she also had the ability to hit shots from anywhere on the floor en route to H&R area girls Player of the Year.
All Area Girls 2017 - Paige Robinson 03/19/17
Okaw Valley’s Paige Robinson is averaging nearly 21 points per game as the Timberwolves head into postseason play.
Okaw Valley vs Arthur-Lov-Atwood-Hammond 14.JPG
PHOTO BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Okaw Valley's Paige Robinson (3) looks to pass over Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Megan Fifer (14) during the Little Okaw Valley Conference North West Tournament Championship game at Cerro Gordo High School Thursday January 19, 2017. Online gallery at
112916-dec-spt-okaw4
Okaw Valley’s Paige Robinson, right, attempts to pull the ball from Mount Pulaski’s Skylar Hayes.
Robinson_Paige 11.28.16.jpg
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Okaw Valley’s Paige Robinson drives while pursued by Mount Pulaski’s Ashley Houser at Okaw Valley High School Monday November 28, 2016.
Okaw Valley Lady Timberwolves
The 2016-17 Okaw Valley Lady Timberwolves return five players from last year's 19-8 team. Returning letterwinners pictured are Brianna Creviston, Natalie Jeffers, Jesse Robinson and Paige Robinson. Not pictured is Hope Ruppert.
