MACON — Nine years ago, Macon Speedway’s racing community was in grief over the loss of one of their racing favorites, Kerby Damery.

Damery, a Macon driver, died after a lengthy battle with cancer. Kerby’s widow, Nikki Damery, made sure that her late husband’s honor would carry on through the KerbyStrong Foundation as well as a special night at his favorite racetrack that would be named KerbyStrong.

Kerby Damery was a Late Models champion in 2004. This season, Braden Johnson has been pursuing the championship in the Pro Late Models class after consistent top-five finishes and three feature wins. He added another, holding off Dakota Ewing, Chris Dick, Jarod Shasteen and Blaise Baker for his fourth feature of the season.

Kerby Damery was a Sportsman track champion in 1990 and that class is one of Macon Speedway’s best this season in car count. Steven Mattingly, from Chenoa, took the feature Saturday, fighting off Scott Landers and a charging Wes O’Dell.

The final class that Kerby Damery raced was the Modifieds. Though he never experienced a lot of success, he did get the checkered flag a few times. Tim Luttrell has started to build a resume with a lot of checkered flags, especially recently, and continued to add to that total with his fifth feature win of the season.

Dalton Ewing returned to dominance in the Pro Modified class, notching his sixth feature win of the season. The race was hard-fought, with Guy Taylor, Zach Taylor and Kevin Crowder challenging

Hayden Harvey came through the final turn to pass Hunter Pruitt for the checkered flag in the Pure Max Racing Oil HART Non-Wing Micro Sprints. For Harvey, it was his second win of the season in the Micro Sprints.

In the Hornets feature, Billy Mason pulled away from Tristin Quinlan and Allan Harris for the win. Mason scored his fourth feature win of the year.

The final night of the season is next week — the Brandt Championship Night with the Diane Bennett Memorial with Tom Bennett Fan Giveback.