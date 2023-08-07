DECATUR — Portland native Cash Hanzlik defeated Naoki Nakagawa 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 on Sunday to win the 25th and final Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic singles title.
Hanzlik, 21, who attended junior college in Tyler, Texas, and will join the Arizona State tennis team this fall, defeated Enrique Pena, Micah Braswell, Ozan Baris and Hunter Heck all in straight sets to set up the title match. It was Hanzlik's first ITF World Tennis Tour singles title.
Hanzlik took home $5,842 in prize money.
The doubles competition was won by the team of Patrick Harper and Shunsuke Mitsui, who defeated Jacob Brumm and Ezekiel Clark 7-6 (2), 6-4.