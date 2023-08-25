MACON — After it was rained out earlier this month, Macon Speedway's 5th Annual Diane Bennett Memorial featuring the Tom Bennett Giveback will be held Saturday with more than $15,000 in prize money available to drivers.

The on-track action will honor the late Diane Bennett, a longtime scorer at the speedway as well as Tom Bennett, longtime race supporter, driver, car owner, and racing promoter. Every single position between first and 15th in all six divisions will receive bonus money.

Diane Bennett, a scoring official at the track for over 30 years, died in 2015 and the family stepped forward to put the event together for her memory. Diane’s husband, Tom, died in the past year and the race will now honor him as well. The couple’s daughter, Kellie, put together a group of donors/sponsors that have stepped forward to sponsor feature positions, creating impressive payouts for the night.

Divisions racing will be the Big 10 Pro Late Models, Big 10 Modifieds, Pro Mods, Big 10 Streek Stocks, Sportsman and Hornets.

Pits will open Saturday at 4 p.m., grandstands at 5, hotlaps start at 6 and racing will begin at 7. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.