Bears facing big issues after disappointing season

LAKE FOREST — The Chicago Bears threw themselves a big 100th anniversary party last spring with a weekend event that drew all-time greats such as Dick Butkus, Mike Ditka and even the ailing Gale Sayers as well as thousands of fans. They helped kick off the NFL's century season with a prime-time match-up against the rival Green Bay Packers, too.

They thought there would be plenty more to celebrate.

The Bears came into the season with Super Bowl hopes after winning the NFC North in coach Matt Nagy's first year, only to miss the playoffs at 8-8. General manager Ryan Pace and Nagy have some major personnel issues to address, starting with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and a broken offense.

"There's a lot," Nagy said Sunday following a season-ending victory at Minnesota. "For me to sit here and talk about it right now is going to be hard. It's not going to happen in the next day. It's not going to happen in the next week. It's going to happen over time. But I think the biggest thing that we need to do is we need to create a plan for all of that. And that plan does take a little bit of time for us.

"But in the end, Ryan and I will do what's best for our organization and we're going to do it full steam ahead."