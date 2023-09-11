MACON — Former Macon Speedway Micro Sprints driver Korey Weyant of Springfield found success in a new class on Saturday.

Weyant, now running with the 410-cubic engine MOWA Sprint Car Series, drove from the second row inside starting spot into the lead by lap five. He passed Shelby Bosie and Jeremy Standridge, then held off Joe B. Miller and Zach Daum, who were closing in thanks to lapped traffic. Daum, who won the first MOWA Sprint Car Series race at Macon in June, fell back and was racing with the back of the pack when the final laps were completed.

Lapped traffic played a crucial role in the result of the Modified feature. Rob Timmons jumped into the lead and look solid and strong all race long. And then the lapped traffic slowed him down. Tim Luttrell and Austin Lynn closed the gap on the leader and then made a pass to get around both the lapped cars and the leading Timmons. Luttrell ripped the top side of the track and won while Lynn took second place and Timmons finished third.

Landon Miller and Phil Moreland weren't able to capitalize on their front row starting assignments in the Sportsman division. Miller pulled off the track early in the race and Moreland exited the track with a flat left front tire that was changed, however, that put Moreland to the back of the 16-car field. Scott Landers was moving fast on the bottom and took the lead from Wes O’Dell as the final laps were circling, but O'Dell made the final pass for the win.

The Street Stocks were on the slate as part of the Midwest Big Ten Series along with added money from Rocco’s Bar in Decatur, which gave drivers an extra edge to race. Rudy Zaragoza pocketed $100 at the start of the night for being fast qualifier. $100 more was given to the winner of the 20-lap race and an additional $100 was spread out from second through fifth finishing positions. Bobby Beiler ran a solid race for 20 laps ahead of Zaragoza and a smoking car from Brad Peters.

The Mod Lites made their first appearance at Macon Speedway, with Metamora driver Brandon Freeburg take the first checkered flag. Freeburg got past Jon Padilla with more than half the race finished and cruised to the win, his 12th of the season.

Macon Speedway also brought back the ever-popular Spectator Drags. Spectators brought their own cars onto the track for the right to claim a trophy and be a seasonal champion. The spring season saw a full field of cars while the fall season only brought out four fans to test the high banks in their own vehicle. Stacy Stinson of Mount Zion was the winner of the bracket challenge with a semifinal win and championship win over a Pontiac Sunfire and a Chrysler 300 while driving a Subaru Impreza.