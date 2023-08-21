MACON — Illinois State Fair race weekend was a good one for Logan Seavey, who claimed the USAC sweep on Saturday — he won the USAC Silver Crown race in Springfield, then made the 45-minute trip to Macon Speedway for a feature win.

Jeremy Nichols was strong in the Modifieds, leading flag-to-flag in the 20-lap feature event. The win and Alan Crowder’s late race misfortune put Nichols on top of the track standings. Following Nichols in the feature were Tim Luttrell, Austin Lynn, Jacob Steinkoenig and Joe Strawkas.

Rounding out action on Saturday was the Hornet class. Allan Harris made a rare Macon Speedway appearance and capped it off with a strong run and victory over Tristin Quinlan and Billy Mason. Gage Rusher and Chris Rakers rounded out the top five. Quinlan added two points to his lead in the standings over Mason, which keeps it tight at the top.

The next night of racing at Macon Speedway is Saturday, Aug. 26, with Decatur Building Trades night featuring the Diane Bennett Memorial featuring the Tom Bennett Fan Giveback. Big Ten Pro Late Models, Modifieds and Street Stocks will be joined by Sportsman, Hornets and Pro Mods. Over $15,000 in extra cash and prizes will be given away.