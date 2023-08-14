MACON — With two weeks off — one scheduled and one rainout — Macon Speedway returned with seven divisions of racing, perfect weather and a fast track.

Guy Taylor took advantage of what he called a "tacky" track to win the Pro Modified feature.

“When the track is tacky like this, it makes everybody go fas,” Taylor said.

Taylor started front row outside with Maxx Emerson, who was gunning for the sweep after taking fast qualifying honors and the heat race. But Taylor got ahead early and no one could catch up to him. Matt Milner, Emerson, Dalton Ewing and Zach Taylor made up the rest of the top five.

Bobby Beiler won the Street Stock feature, staying just ahead of Rudy Zaragoza for the finish. A scary moment took place midway through the race when a racecar was pulling into the infield ahead of the pack and led to Hammond driver Carson Reed rolling over onto his side.

Braden Johnson took the Pro Late Model 20-lap feature. With Johnson working with the lead, Rockett Bennett overtook Ryan Miller for the second place spot and finished there.

The night featured a special appearance by three divisions — the Kid Modz, the High School Racing Association and the Midwest Throwback Sprint Car Series.

The Midwest Throwback Sprint Car Series made its first appearance at the track and had drivers from Illinois and Indiana racing vintage-style non-winged sprints. Hutsonville driver Scott Plew led all eight laps of his heat race and then all 20 laps of the feature — with his son in attendance watching for the first time.

The Kid Modz division was back for the first time since May 20 and saw a new winner in Hudson Dick. The youngster from Monticello is the son of Timmy Dick, a former Sportsman Nationals Champion and also a former winner in the Street Stock class.

The third visit by the High School Racing Association saw a new high in attendance with four drivers. The newest Macon Speedway participant, Zach Ziegler from Sycamore, outlasted Jackson Martindale, Garet Martz and Austin Adams to claim the 12-lap win.

The HART Winged Micro Sprint Series saw a full field of 20 cars compete in the 20-lap feature. From the drop of the green flag, Sullivan’s Jeremy Camp took the lead and beat out Chad Elliott of Cottage Hills for the win.