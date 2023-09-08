MACON — Following a three-week hiatus, the MOWA Sprint Car Series will hit the track at Macon Speedway on Saturday for the series’ 13th-ever visit to Macon.

Pocahontas driver Zach Daum is hoping to continue his hot streak in the series. Daum has won the past three events held at Macon. No driver, other than reigning champion Paul Nienhiser, has scored multiple wins with the series in 2023, with his both coming in the most recent series events at Lincoln Speedway (July 14 and Aug. 18).

Saturday’s event at Macon begins the stretch towards the end of the campaign for the MOWA Sprints, which ends the season on October 6 at Jacksonville Speedway. With 10 events completed, Jacksonville driver Trevin Littleton is atop the series points standings by 24 points over Preston Perlmutter. Jeremy Standridge, Will Armitage and reigning champion Paul Nienhiser complete the top five. Littleton is looking to secure his first-career points championship with the MOWA Sprint Car Series

Joining the MOWA Sprints will be four other classes of racing plus Spectator Drags at intermission, to make for a highly entertaining night. The Spectator Drags will be the intermission show, giving fans a chance to drive their street legal vehicle on the track and compete against others in a one lap, bracket style event. Only eight entries are being accepted. To enter, call the office at (217) 764-3000.

The Midwest Big Ten Street Stocks will be racing in the Rocco’s Bar Race To 20, going 20 laps for $600 to win. They will also get the rare chance to qualify with a $100 bonus on the line. Additional money has been added to the already increased Big Ten purse.

Helton Custom Exhaust and Powder Coating of Virden has stepped up to sponsor a special visit by the Mod Lite class. The race will pay $500 to win for a class that doesn’t typically have any events in Central Illinois.

Rounding out Saturday’s action will be the Modified and Sportsman classes. The two divisions have been consistently two of the strongest divisions with solid car counts and good racing this season.

Pit gates open Saturday at 4 p.m., grandstands at 5, hotlaps at 6 and racing is at 7. Grandstand admission will be $20, with kids 11 and under free.