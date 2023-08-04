MACON — More than $10,000 in additional bonus money is on the line Saturday at Macon Speedway’s 5th Annual Diane Bennett Memorial featuring the Tom Bennett Giveback.

The on-track action will honor the late Diane Bennett, a longtime scorer at the speedway as well as Tom Bennett, longtime race supporter, driver, car owner, and racing promoter. Every single position between first and 15th in all six divisions will receive bonus money.

Diane Bennett, a scoring official at the track for over 30 years, died in 2015 and the family stepped forward to put the event together for her memory. Diane’s husband, Tom, died in the past year and the race will now honor him as well. The couple’s daughter, Kellie, has put together an amazing list of donors/sponsors that have stepped forward to sponsor feature positions, creating impressive payouts for the night.

While money is still coming in, over $10,000 has been added to the winnings for Saturday’s event. The Big Ten Pro Late Model 40-lap feature will pay at least $1,195 to win, not counting the $50 per-lap lead money, which totals $2,000. In addition, there are $200 fast time, $100 hard charger, $100 last running car and $100 "tuff luck" bonuses.

The Modified feature will pay at least $1,650 to win plus lap leader $50 bonuses ($1,500 possible), a $100 fast time award, and a $200 bonus to the last running Modified.

Additional bonus money for the other divisions adds up to the following: Pro Mods ($1,050), Street Stocks ($815), Hornets ($745), and Non-Wing Micros ($490). In addition to money added to the payouts, there are several special bonuses such as fast qualifier, hard charger, etc.

Point leaders coming into the event are Braden Johnson of Taylorville (Pro Late Models), Alan Crowder of Elwin (Modifieds), Dalton Ewing of Decatur (Pro Mods), Bobby Beiler from Blue Mound (Street Stocks) and Tristin Quinlan of Decatur (Hornets).

Pit gates will open Saturday at 4 p.m., grandstands at 5, hotlaps start at 6 and racing will begin at 7. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

