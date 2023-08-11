MACON — After a scheduled off week, then a rainout last Saturday, racing at Macon Speedway will return on Saturday led by the Midwest Throwback Sprint Car Series.

The Midwest Throwback Sprint Car Series is made up of sprint cars from yesteryear and competes on tracks in the Midwest such as Kankakee, Circle City, Champaign, Terre Haute, and Macon Speedway. The series is coming off an event in Champaign just a couple weeks ago that saw a solid field of nearly 20 cars. Steve Thomas currently leads the standings followed by Dan Ingram, Gary Cummins, John Tosti, and Chad Freeman complete the top five.

In addition to the Throwback Sprint Cars, six other classes will be featured.

The Pro Late Models are led by Taylorville's Braden Johnson, who leads the points over Lincoln’s Ryan Miller. Brandon Miller, Jose Parga, and Randy Eller complete the top five in points. Parga has claimed five feature wins with Johnson taking two and Dakota Ewing one.

Decatur Dalton Ewing leads the Pro Mods. Ewing has won five of the nine features this season. Adam Rhoades is second in points with Maxx Emerson, Guy Taylor, and Zach Taylor completing the top five. Guy Taylor has garnered two features, while Zach Taylor has one and Kyle Helmick also has a win.

Blue Mound’s Bobby Beiler is having a great season, grabbing four features in eight starts. His point lead, however, is only 10 points on veteran racer Terry Reed. Jaret Duff, Brad Peters and Brian Dasenbrock are in the top five.

The HART Micros are back for this week’s show but with a twist — they'll be running with wings for the first time this season. The track had traditionally been a Winged Micro track until this year when POWRi switched to non-wing as is HART.

Rounding out this week’s classes will be the High School Racing Association and KidModz. For the HSRA, it will be their third and final appearance of the new series at the track this season. For the KidModz, it’s their second and final appearance of the year.

Pit gates open Saturday at 4 p.m. Grandstands open at 5, hotlaps are at 6 and racing begins at 7. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

2023 Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway