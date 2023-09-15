MACON — The ninth annual fundraiser held in memory of former Macon Speedway driver Kerby Damery will be held Saturday as part of a full night of racing.

Damery, a highly respected, competitive driver who enjoyed racing at his hometown track at Macon Speedway, died in 2007 at age 42. He was diagnosed with stage 4 appendix cancer, then fought valiantly for eight years before his death on Feb. 8, 2015.

In his memory, a registered 501(c) (3) charitable Foundation was created with proceeds to benefit local cancer patients who need help with transportation, prescriptions, medical equipment, or any other need(s) as deemed necessary.

“The mission of the KerbyStrong Foundation is to inspire others to never give up, provide education about cancer screenings and provide support for cancer patients and their families,” Nikki Damery, Kerby Damery’s widow, and Executive Director of the KerbyStrong Foundation, stated. “This Saturday night, our Annual KerbyStrong race helps us to remember Kerby and his orange and blue late model car #10 — his passion to always give back to help others.”

Joining the Pro Late Models, Modifieds and Sportsman, which will have extra payouts, will be Non-Wing Micros, Hornets, and Pro Mods. Track and other points battles, including the Big 10 series, are down to the final couple of weeks.

Grandstand admission for Saturday’s race is $15 per person, while kids 11 and under are free. Pit gates open at 4 p.m., stands at 5, hotlaps begin at 6, and racing is at 7.