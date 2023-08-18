MACON — The NOS Energy Drink National Midget Championship makes its return to Macon Speedway Saturday night as part of a busy Central Illinois race weekend.

Joining the popular USAC Midget series will be the Modifieds and Hornets.

Macon’s event is all part of a huge weekend of racing that also includes on Saturday afternoon the USAC Silver Crown and Sportsman at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, and on Sunday afternoon the ARCA Dutch Boy 100 and the Sportsman Nationals at the Illinois State Fair.

Zach Daum has won with the POWRi Midgets and MOWA Sprint Cars in recent years at Macon and also owns the track’s qualifying record with a time of 10.325 seconds. Tanner Thorson also has a win in the POWRi Midget ranks — in 2016.

Macon winners Leroy Warriner (1959), Jimmy Davies (1960) and Tony Elliott (1992) also came within a hair of becoming multi-time victors. Warriner and Davies grabbed second place in 1959 while Elliott nearly captured the 1991 race before winning the following year.

In POWRi action at Macon during June’s Illinois Midget Week a couple months ago, Thomas Meseraull of San Jose, Calif., captured a dramatic victory.

Furthermore, Macon hosted a pair of USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car events in the early part of July. Of the drivers on this Saturday’s midget roster, Logan Seavey was the best with a fast-qualifying time on night one and a fifth place finish on night two. Daison Pursley advanced from 12th to eighth, while Daum jetted from 18th to 10th.

Seavey leads the USAC standings with Jacob Denney, Justin Grant, Bryant Wiedeman and Jade Avedisian rounding out the top five.

The Modifieds enter the night with Elwin competitor Alan Crowder leading the standings. Crowder has claimed one feature win so far this season but has eight top 10 in nine starts. Jeremy Nichols is only two points behind in the championship race, which should be a great one down the stretch. Tim Luttrell is also within striking distance, third in points with three wins. Jeff Graham and Austin Lynn complete the top five in points.

Rounding out Saturday night’s action will be the Hornets. Tristin Quinlan sits atop the standings by just two points over Billy Mason. The Decatur driver has two feature wins while Mason has three. John Bright Jr. is third, while Colin Reed and Bridget Fulton are fourth and fifth.

Grandstand admission for Saturday night’s event is $25, while kids 11 and under are free. All access pit passes are available for just $10 more.