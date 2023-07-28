DECATUR — The 25th USTA/Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic will be held at the Fairview Tennis Center beginning Monday.

The tournament, which features professional men's tennis players from all over the world on the first steps of their journey toward a spot on the ATP Tour.

It began in 1999, and each year, 70 players from over 20 countries participate in the seven-day event, battling it out for ATP professional ranking points and $25,000 in prize money. Top players from the Decatur Futures have gone on to compete at all four Grand Slam tournaments .

The tournament will begin with a qualifying tournament that starts Monday at 9 a.m. and includes singles matches at all the Fairview courts until the days' final matches at 4 p.m.

The singles qualifying tournament will continue on Tuesday at 10 a.m., and the main draw of the doubles tournament also begins, with match starts through 7 p.m., including a featured evening match at 5.

The singles main draw tournament will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, with a 5 p.m. featured evening match.

At 10 a.m. Thursday, both the second round of the men's singles main draw and quarterfinals of the men's doubles tournament will be featured with a 5 p.m. featured evening match along with the Eagle Ridge Clinic and Cookout.

At 8:30 a.m. on Friday, there will be a Ladies Drill Clinic followed by the singles quarterfinals and doubles semifinals. The singles semifinals will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, followed by the doubles finals.

The singles finals will be held at noon on Sunday, Aug. 6.

The tournament is coordinated by the Decatur Community Tennis Foundation, a not-for-profit.

Tennessee All-American Johannus Monday beat Illinois graduate and top-seeded Ezekiel Clark 6-3, 6-3 to win last year's tournament. On the doubles side, No. 3-seeded George Goldhoff and Tyler Zink, both from the U.S., defeated No. 2-seeded Taisei Ichikawa and Seita Watanabe, both from Japan, 6-3, 6-4.

