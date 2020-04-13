Public address announcer Gene Honda might be the busiest man in Chicago sports. And even without games, he’s staying busy — and optimistic.

So Honda turns his attention to the tedious tasks around his home.

He expects that when games do return, it will happen in a flurry. Fans will appreciate the return to normalcy, but he wonders if there will be a difference.

“I’ve compared it to going back to the first home game after 9/11,” Honda said. “I hope we’re all in a position (that) everyone, not just those of us working the games, feels safe being in a group that size. That will be interesting.

“I had a friend who called me and said, ‘I’m not going to a game.’ I said, ‘Why not?’ He said, ‘Not until they have a cure for this.’ It dawned on me he may not be the only one who feels that way. Maybe I should feel that way. I don’t know.”

Rather than reminiscing about old games, Honda is looking forward to being behind a microphone again.

“People ask, ‘What’s your favorite sport to do?’ ” he said. “My honest answer is, ‘It’s the next one.’ If you believe that, you’re looking forward to that. It’s not about getting nostalgic. We’ll get back to work one day.”

