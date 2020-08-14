Ready for this strange season to get weirder? The Cardinals are set to visit Wrigley Field for ‘home’ games against the Cubs.

And file this under weird: The Cardinals technically will be the home team for Game 2 of the three doubleheaders.

So some day you might be able to ask your grandchild a trivia question: In what season did the St. Louis Cardinals hit a walk-off homer at Wrigley Field?

Asked about all the doubleheaders, Ross replied: “It’s not ideal, but there are a lot of things that are not ideal in 2020. We’ll go out and compete hard.”

And they will do it with some new-ish faces on the hill.

Ross said his choices will depend on what transpires this weekend in the Brewers series, but among those he is considering for the doubleheaders: Right-handers Adbert Alzolay, Justin Steele and Tyson Miller, who are all at the team’s South Bend, Ind., site, and Colin Rea, who already is up with the big-league club.

Also being considered is a left-hander, though it is Rex Brothers, not Jose Quintana.

Quintana, who is 33-23 with a 4.23 ERA since coming over from the South Side, is not all the way back after his dishwashing injury necessitated thumb surgery.

Ross said Quintana will throw a four-inning simulated game Sunday.

“Talking to him, I didn’t get the feel that he is quite ready yet,” Ross said. “Rushing a guy like that who is so important doesn’t make a lot of sense to me.”

