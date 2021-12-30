Return of high school sports highlights Herald & Review Top 10 Sports Stories of the Year

1. High school sports return

High school sports returned in full force in 2021, but no matter how much we wanted to shake it, COVID-19 continued to wreak havoc.

The year started off with indoor high school sports still on a pause after outdoor sports like cross country were able to participate in the fall of 2020. That changed when the IHSA announced a new sports schedule that was cleared by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

One of the first basketball games in the state occurred just two days after the schedule was announced between Tuscola and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond.

But basketball schedules were limited and tournaments forbidden. That meant no postseason for basketball or football, which returned but played shortened schedules.

The IHSA state tournament did return for spring sports, but they were pushed into the summer.

This fall, high school sports made a big step back to "normal" with full schedules and IHSA state tournaments, and that's continued into the winter. But COVID-related cancellations threw football schedules into disarray, and that's carrying over to winter sports with cases on the rise locally.

2. Central Illinois Conference kicks out St. Teresa

Nearly a decade later, the echoes from the dissolution of the Okaw Valley Conference reverberated to 2021 — St. Teresa was voted out of the Central Illinois Conference in December in a special meeting. At the same time, Sullivan left the conference for the Lincoln Prairie, leaving Tuscola, Central A&M, Meridian, Clinton, Warrensburg-Latham and Shelbyville as the remaining six teams in the CIC.

St. Teresa put forward a proposal at the meeting to leave the conference in football but remain in other sports, but that idea was not voted on. The changes will take place following the 2022-23 season, leaving one more season in the CIC's current configuration.

It's still unclear where St. Teresa will end up or if it will have to go the independent route. The remaining CIC teams hope removing St. Teresa will help attract teams to the conference.

3. Illini lose to Loyola Chicago in NCAA Tournament

After beating up on No. 16-seed Drexel in the first round of the NCAA tournament, the No. 1-seeded University of Illinois men's team was stunned in the second round by Loyola Chicago, 71-58.

It was a disappointing finale for an Illini team that has returned to prominence under coach Brad Underwood. The team was 24-7 overall and 11-2 in the Big Ten. In the buildup to the tournament, the Illini defeated No. 2 Michigan, No. 7 Ohio State twice and No. 5 Iowa and captured the Big Ten Tournament crown.

The loss proved to be the final game in Ayo Dosunmu's illustrious Illini career. He finished as USA Today National Player of the Year.

4. Eisenhower football's long year ends on high note

The year didn't start well for Eisenhower football. While other teams around the state were preparing for the 2020 season in the spring of 2021, Eisenhower cancelled its season because of low numbers.

Following the resignation of head coach Steve Thompson, the Panthers put their future in the big hands of Lawrence 'Moe' Dampeer, MacArthur football legend. Dampeer coached several seasons in the Decatur JFL and spent a season as an assistant coach for Mark Ramsey at St. Teresa in the spring. Dampeer was able to grow the roster to be sustainable enough to play the full season and had the team break their multi-season losing streak with an 18-7 victory over Springfield Lanphier during Week 9.

5. Ayo leaves for NBA Draft, Kofi returns to Illini

Just as they had done the previous season, Illinois stars Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn each declared they were leaving Illinois for the NBA Draft after the Illini's 24-7 season. Dosunmu decided to stay in the draft and was selected in the second round with pick No. 38 by the Chicago Bulls. He signed a two-year, $2.48-million deal in August. The Bulls have shown much improvement this season and currently sit second in the Eastern Conference standings.

After testing the draft waters, Cockburn entered the transfer portal and ultimately returned to Illinois for his junior season. After having to miss the first three games of the season after selling some Illini-issued gear online, Cockburn has averaged 21.8 points and 12.1 rebounds per game, both team highs. He was a pre-season All-American selection and on the watch list for many NCAA awards.

6. MacArthur girls basketball did it for Coach Dubb

The MacArthur girls basketball team only had a few practices to find their footing and just 11 games in their season to honor their late coach Michael 'Dubb' Williams.

Behind MacArthur's all-time leading scorer Quincenia Jackson and 1,000 point scorer Taya Davis, the Generals finished 10-1 on the season and avenged their only loss of the year by beating Sacred Heart-Griffin in the championship game of the Central State 8 tournament. The team found motivation in honoring their late coach, wearing t-shirts with a "Do it for Dubb" across the back and members teared up following the CS8 victory, thinking of their former coach looking down on them.

7. Boody's Lauren Doyle competes in Tokyo Olympics

After a long COVID-related delay that pushed the Tokyo Summer Olympics back to 2021, Boody's Lauren Doyle took part in her second Olympics with the U.S. women's rugby 7s team. The Eagles started out strong, going undefeated in pool play and defeating a strong Australia team, 14-12, along the way. But the U.S. team fell in the quarterfinals to Great Britain and ultimately finished in sixth place in the global competition.

Due to COVID regulations, the games were limited to just local fans and Doyle and her teammates weren't able to tour the country as they would typically be able to do. With the downtime, the team went viral with a video showing the strength of the cardboard bed frames provided by the games, putting them through a host of different activities.

8. MacArthur names basketball coaches

During the COVID pandemic, the MacArthur boys and girls basketball programs were both in upheaval. Girls head coach Michael 'Dubb' Williams died in July and boys coach Ron Ingram stepped down for health reasons in Sept. With the Decatur Public Schools in remote learning and extracurricular activities suspended, those open positions remained unfilled until just before the play resumed in February. Williams' assistant and former Eisenhower coach Sean Flaherty took over the girls program while Ingram's assistant and Illinois State basketball Hall of Famer Terise Bryson took over the boys team.

With just a few practices, Bryson and Flaherty had their teams performing well — the girls won the Central State 8 Tournament and the boys finished second. Flaherty and Bryson were the boys and girls Macon County Coaches of the Year, respectively.

9. Name, Image and Likeness rules changes

This summer, major changes rippled through college sports when the NCAA adopted a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) policy that allowed all NCAA D1, D2 and D3 student-athletes to be compensated for their NIL on July 1. Gov. J.B. Pritzker had signed Illinois' NIL state law just days before, which allowed Illinois college athletes to be paid for such things as autograph signings or appearing in advertising. There were some limitations in that athletes could not endorse gambling, marijuana, tobacco, alcohol or adult entertainment.

Among the first companies to use the new legislation was Decatur's T/CCI Manufacturing, who signed University of Illinois basketball star Kofi Cockburn, along with another 20 Illini student athletes from a variety of sports, to an endorsement deal. The athletes would promote manufacturing jobs and products, such as the company's compressor technology that is often used to keep vehicles cool.

10. Macon native Brian Snitker leads Braves to World Series

Macon native Brian Snitker was on top of the baseball world in 2021, managing the Atlanta Braves to the World Series championship for the first time since 1995 and the fourth in the franchise's history that dates back to Boston in 1871. At age 66, Snitker became the second-oldest manager at the time of his first Series title. In November, the Braves extended Snitker's contract through the 2024 season.

Snitker's baseball history dates back to his days playing at Macon High School when he was a part of the 1971 Macon High School team that advanced to the state championship game, losing to Waukegan in the title game. Snitker entered the Braves’ organization in 1977 as a player, and then moved to coaching after four seasons. He has been with the team since, moving up and down with the major and minor league programs, becoming the Braves' manager in 2016.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

