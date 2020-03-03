Reunion week continues at Cubs spring training with a Ben Zobrist sighting

Ben Zobrist hasn’t officially retired, so his pop-in at Cubs spring training Tuesday was greeted with the raised eyebrow emoji by curious media types.

But the former Cub super-utility man only is here as a guest instructor, according to the Cubs, and will not be joining the team.

“Just really good to see him,” Kris Bryant said. “He’s one of the best guys I’ve ever played with. He’s so positive and open welcoming and just a family man. It’s really cool I got a chance to play with him for (four) years. The guy had an unbelievable career, too, and just a professional at-bat every time. Seeing him now, as relaxed as he is, makes me very happy.”

Zobrist left the Cubs last May to tend to his family while going through divorce proceedings with his wife, Julianna, only to return in September for one last hurrah. He hit .284 with a .377 OBP in 21 games, with one home run and 7 RBI, but couldn’t help the Cub avoid their end-of-the-season collapse.

While Zobrist never said it was going to be his final season of a 14-year-career, most felt it was the end of the line. He’ll go down as one of the most popular Cubs from the 2016 champions, and is the team’s only player in history to win the Most Valuable Player award in a World Series.