Roquan Smith leaves Bears-Cowboys game after suffering a pectoral injury on the opening drive

Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith suffered a pectoral injury in the first quarter of Thursday’s 31-24 victory against the Cowboys and did not return.
Smith is the Bears’ leading tackler, and they’re already without inside linebacker Danny Trevathan, who suffered a left elbow injury Nov. 10 against the Lions.
Smith’s injury was severe enough to sideline him after the first series, which creates doubt about his availability for the final three games. His role as a tackler requires him to extend his arms and wrap up, which requires use of the pectoral muscle.
The second-year linebacker had a season-high 15 tackles and two sacks against the Lions on Thanksgiving. The 2018 first-round pick was starting to play fast and instinctively, definitively putting behind him the personal issue that kept him out of the Week 4 win over the Vikings.
Despite missing that game, Smith’s 98 tackles entering Thursday ranked 13th in the NFL.
Kevin Pierre-Louis replaced Smith and had a quarterback hurry in the second quarter.
Receiver Javon Wims followed Smith out of the game with a leg injury. He stayed down after a contested jump ball in the back of the end zone late in the second quarter.
Wims was playing in place of Taylor Gabriel, who was inactive for the second straight game because of a concussion.
Run, Mitch, run
Mitch Trubisky needed only two quarters to set a season high in rushing yards. He had 28 yards on five carries by halftime. His previous high was 18 yards on seven carries against the Giants in November.
Trubisky finished with 63 yards on 10 carries, including a 23-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, after entering with only 80 rushing yards all season.
The Bears led 17-7 at halftime behind one of their best offensive displays of the season. They averaged 6.7 yards per play and a whopping 5.6 yards per carry. They converted four of five third downs.
Trubisky was at his best, running around and making throws on three scoring drives.
He finished the first half 12 of 17 for 126 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. His passer rating was 106.5.
Both touchdown passes were to Allen Robinson. The first was a 5-yard slant to the left. The second was a comeback route against linebacker Jaylon Smith. Smith had his arm in Robinson’s lap, but Trubisky somehow fit in the throw.
The big setback was Trubisky’s fourth red-zone interception of the season. It killed the Bears’ opening drive at the Cowboys 1-yard line.
Trubisky rolled left as part of a play-action keeper. No one was open, but Trubisky didn’t throw it away. Cornerback Jourdan Lewis dragged his second foot as he crossed the sideline.
Extra points
Eddy Pineiro made a 36-yard field goal in the first half, while maligned Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed right from 42. ... Bears blocking tight end J.P. Holtz had three catches for 56 yards, all in the first half, including 30 yards on a well-executed screen. Tight end Jesper Horsted added four catches for 36 yards, including a 14-yard pickup on third-and-9 that forced the Cowboys to use their final timeout with 4:02 left.