Roquan Smith leaves Bears-Cowboys game after suffering a pectoral injury on the opening drive

Run, Mitch, run

Mitch Trubisky needed only two quarters to set a season high in rushing yards. He had 28 yards on five carries by halftime. His previous high was 18 yards on seven carries against the Giants in November.

Trubisky finished with 63 yards on 10 carries, including a 23-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, after entering with only 80 rushing yards all season.

The Bears led 17-7 at halftime behind one of their best offensive displays of the season. They averaged 6.7 yards per play and a whopping 5.6 yards per carry. They converted four of five third downs.

Trubisky was at his best, running around and making throws on three scoring drives.

He finished the first half 12 of 17 for 126 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. His passer rating was 106.5.

Both touchdown passes were to Allen Robinson. The first was a 5-yard slant to the left. The second was a comeback route against linebacker Jaylon Smith. Smith had his arm in Robinson’s lap, but Trubisky somehow fit in the throw.

The big setback was Trubisky’s fourth red-zone interception of the season. It killed the Bears’ opening drive at the Cowboys 1-yard line.