Roquan Smith to miss the rest of the Bears season with a torn pectoral muscle

Roquan Smith’s season is over.

The Bears inside linebacker will miss the rest of the season with a torn pectoral muscle, coach Matt Nagy said Monday.

Smith suffered the injury during the Cowboys’ first drive of the Bears’ 31-24 victory Thursday night at Soldier Field.

“It doesn’t look real good for him,” Nagy said after the game.

The second-year linebacker’s injury is the latest blow to a defensive unit that has lost inside linebacker Danny Trevathan and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks for extended periods this season.

