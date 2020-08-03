Ryan: Meyers Leonard received support, understanding and compassion for showing dissent during the national anthem. But where was this empathy for Colin Kaepernick?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Across the NBA, players are kneeling for the national anthem.

The contrast in unity is so stark and jarring from four years ago when former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem to protest racial injustices.

Even the referees and most coaches are kneeling.

Participation in this once-polarizing form of protest is now so suddenly universal that when a player stands for the anthem, he stands out. And at the NBA restart, it was the Miami Heat’s Meyers Leonard, who is white, who drew attention.

Leonard, a former Illini star whose brother served in the military, explained his reasons for dissent with teammates.

He was greeted with praise and compassion from the media. His Black teammates listened to his reasons and even preemptively — and publicly — rushed to his defense. Heat players put their hands on his legs in support as he stood with his hand on his heart, wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt donned by almost all NBA players.

“His being out there with us, as our brother, it’s still showing strength,” Heat captain Udonis Haslem said. “It’s still showing unity. It’s still showing that we’re coming together for a common cause.”