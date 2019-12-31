Ryan Pace says the Bears are committed to Mitch Trubisky as the starting quarterback in 2020. But a decision on the 5th-year option has not yet been made.

The fifth-year option will not affect anything next season. If the Bears announced they were declining the option, they would be signaling to Trubisky they have little to no faith in his future. By exercising this option, they’re keeping alive the hope he can turn into late bloomer at the position but it’s a move that will come with risk, albeit one that isn’t performance-related.

Trubisky will count $9,237,591 against the team’s salary cap in 2020 and the $29,032,424, final year of the four-year contract is fully guaranteed. What the fifth-year option does mean, though, is that Trubisky stands to earn nearly as much money in 2021 with the fifth-year option estimated to be about $24 million as he did through the first four years of the contract.

The fifth-year option is guaranteed for injury only at the outset. Meaning, the Bears could get out from under the commitment if they deem his play in 2020 does not warrant that level of pay in 2021. The fifth-year option would become fully guaranteed if he’s on the team’s roster on the first day of the 2021 league year. But if Trubisky were to suffer a severe injury this coming season, the team would be on the hook for the big number in 2021.