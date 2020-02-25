Ryan Pace says the Bears are committed to Mitch Trubisky but have not yet picked up the quarterback’s 5th-year option: ‘We believe in Mitch’

CHICAGO — Ryan Pace said the Bears remain committed to Mitch Trubisky as their starter but still won’t commit to the fifth-year option that would tie the quarterback to the team through 2021.

Pace said at the end of last season that the Bears planned for Trubisky to be the starter for his fourth season and the Bears general manager reaffirmed that Tuesday morning at the scouting combine, speaking for a little more than 20 minutes at a downtown hotel.

“To be clear, yes, it is,” Pace said. “We believe in Mitch. Mitch knows he needs to be better. We need to be better around him, and that’s our goal.”

The Bears have until May 30 to exercise the option for the final year on Trubisky’s contract. As confident as Pace sounds about tTrubisky for 2020, it’s at least a little odd that the GM is not ready to make a decision -- or at least a public declaration regarding the quarterback he traded up to draft No. 2 in 2017.