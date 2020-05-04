Salty Saltwell, a longtime Cubs executive and former general manager, dies at 96

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Salty Saltwell, whose career with the Cubs spanned 30 seasons as he ascended from business manager to vice president and general manager, died Sunday. He was 96.

Saltwell’s death was confirmed by team historian Ed Hartig and was not related to the coronavirus.

After working for 11 seasons in the minor leagues, the last three for Cubs affiliates in Des Moines, Los Angeles and Fort Worth, Saltwell joined the major-league club in 1958 and held multiple duties, including traveling secretary, assistant secretary, assistant treasurer and secretary.

Saltwell took over for John Holland as general manager after the 1975 season, but he lasted only one season in the job after trading shortstop Don Kessinger and first baseman Andre Thornton as the Cubs finished 75-87 and in fourth place in the National League East.

The Cubs retained Saltwell as secretary and director of park operations, and he served as a special assistant to the GM in his final three seasons.

The Cubs honored Saltwell, who lived in the Chicago area, for his service and loyalty to the organization before a game at Wrigley Field on July 26, 2014.