Shawon Dunston, a former Chicago Cubs No. 1 pick, knows all about high hopes — and he has advice for Ed Howard, the latest shortstop wunderkind in town

Ed Howard caught the eye of Shawon Dunston six years ago and 32 years after Dunston was the first overall pick in the 1982 amateur draft with the Chicago Cubs.
“I remember him playing shortstop on that (Jackie Robinson West) Little League team,” recalled Dunston of Howard’s 2014 Little League World Series performance on national television.
Dunston, who was drafted ahead of 1985 National League Cy Young winner Dwight Gooden, knows all about high hopes.
“Now I know why Dunston was picked ahead of Gooden,” Cardinals manager Whitey Herzog told reporters in 1987. “He’s got a better arm.”
Dunston played in the majors for 18 seasons, although his lack of plate discipline frustrated Cubs fans who otherwise admired his powerful but sometimes erratic arm.
He believes Howard, a Mount Carmel High School standout the Cubs selected 16th overall last week , can handle the local and national scrutiny.
“He’s been on the big stage before,” said Dunston, 57, now a special assistant with the San Francisco Giants. “What people have to expect that he’s going to fail sometimes. Be yourself, don’t worry about anyone.
“Ask questions. Don’t think you know everything. The game is hard.”
Dunston anticipates Howard, 18, will benefit from a better support staff than what he encountered during his climb.
“The minors were nice,” said Dunston, who praised former Class A Quad Cities manager Larry Cox and pitching coach Dick Pole, infield coordinator Jim Snyder and general manager Dallas Green among others. “When I got to the big leagues, not everyone was on the same page. Some didn’t want me on the team. Some did.
“I just hope they take care of them.”
Dunston didn’t mention the names of those who didn’t support him, but a Tribune story in the spring of 1985 documented manager Don Zimmer’s contempt for the attitude of veteran shortstop Larry Bowa, who said, “the bottom line is that Dunston didn’t do that well in Triple A.”
Dunston batted .329 at Double A Midland but only .233 at Triple A Iowa in 1984. Then-manager Zimmer fired back in an interview with beat writer Fred Mitchell in which he sarcastically referred to Bowa as “Captain Bowa” and called him “the most selfish player I have ever known.”
“Zimmer just told me to play,” Dunston recalled. “He didn’t care if I swung at a pitch over my head. He just said to make myself accountable.”
Dunston admits the current structure of the game is vastly different than when he starred at Thomas Jefferson High School in Brooklyn, N.Y., where he batted .790 with 10 home runs and 37 stolen bases in 37 attempts in 26 games.
He didn’t have travel ball as an option unlike Howard, who received national exposure in the White Sox’s ACE (Amateur City Elite) program, and Perfect Game and Area Code Games showcase events.
“I just played baseball, and loved it back then,” Dunston said. “I didn’t know about on-base percentage.”
He didn’t realize the magnitude of being the first overall selection in the draft and senses Howard already has benefited from the high-level exposure.
“I wasn’t that polished like (Howard). Look how he moves his feet. I had a stronger arm, but it took me after 1986 to have an internal clock.
“He’s going to be fine. He’ll go through some growing pains. People got to understand to be patient. The game is easy when you’re playing well. There’s no rush. They got a pretty good shortstop now (Javier Baez) who put them in a good position to win.”
Dunston reached the majors in only 2 \u00bd seasons, but there’s no need to rush Howard with Baez and Nico Hoerner capable of playing shortstop.
Under President Theo Epstein, the Cubs were patient with former top picks Baez and Albert Almora Jr. -- both of whom were selected out of high school.
Howard can gain plenty of wisdom during his trek through the minors.
“They expect you to do everything, like being Superman as the No. 1 pick,” Dunston recalled. “I told my son I batted (.269) in the majors.
“But now that I’m retired, I’m batting .370. You see everything in slow-motion. You got to listen. You collect information. You just can’t watch.”
Shawon Dunston Jr., 27, an 11th-round pick in the 2011 draft who passed up a scholarship to Vanderbilt to pursue a career with the Cubs, is now an outfielder for the Lake Erie Crushers of the independent Frontier League.
Dunston did have one regret about his own days in the majors.
“I disliked batting eighth,” said Dunston, who was tempted to use a stronger word to express his feelings. “I know I was better than an eighth-place hitter.
“Every shortstop (during that era) batted eighth except Cal Ripken Jr. and Alan Trammell.”
Dunston was pleased to hear Howard embrace his African American history and represent his community.
Those feelings coincide with Epstein’s efforts to have more African American representation that accurately reflects the demographics of Chicago. Last week, Epstein lamented that Major League Baseball has less than 8 percent representation among African American players.
Dunston named five black teammates on his Quad Cities team in 1983 -- Gary Jones, Tony Woods, Damon Farmar (father of former NBA guard Jordan Farmar), Rolando Roomes and Stan Broderick.
“I understand what Theo was saying,” Dunston said. “It was very nice of him to address this.”
