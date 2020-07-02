Shildt to go with five-man Cardinals rotation

That Miami flight included 40-man roster third baseman Elehuris Montero, who will be added to the 44-man roster for camp here and, more significantly, Martinez. Mozeliak said that because Martinez had trained in the Dominican Republic rather than Florida or here, less was known about his conditioning than some of the others.

“So there are some question marks as we go into this,” Mozeliak said. “But I still believe he is very eager to be a part of that rotation.

“We just need to see where Carlos is.”

There will be pitchers on the mound and hitters in the batters’ box on Friday at Busch Stadium for the first time since October. The Cardinals’ first official major-league game won’t be until July 24, and their first of eight intrasquad games won’t be until next Wednesday.

But Shildt said among the highlights of Friday’s initial summer training workout, pitchers will face hitters during three innings of batting practice. There are 22 pitchers in camp and Shildt said he wanted nearly all of them to have one “live” batting practice session before they would appear in a game-type competition, whether it was an intrasquad game or simulated game competition.