Single-digit wind chills are forecast for the Bears-Packers game Sunday at Lambeau Field

It’s going to be cold Sunday for the 200th Bears-Packers game. Even colder than normal for a mid-December day in Green Bay.

The forecast for noon -- when the teams renew the NFL’s oldest rivalry at Lambeau Field -- is 17 degrees with a wind chill factor of 8, according to the National Weather Service. The high is expected to be 19 -- 9 degrees below average for Dec. 15 in Green Bay. But at least it’s supposed to be sunny.

The game likely still won’t register among the 15 coldest in Bears history.

The temperature for their matchup against the Vikings on Dec. 3, 1972, at Metropolitan Stadium in Minneapolis was minus 2 with a wind chill of minus 19.

Their coldest game at Soldier Field, which kicked off at 7:40 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2008, against the Packers, was 2 degrees with a wind chill of 13 below. Of the 10 coldest Bears games at the stadium, five were against the Packers.

And the 17-degree forecast is a far cry from the coldest game in Packers history. The temperature at kickoff for their 1967 NFL championship matchup against the Cowboys on Dec. 31 at Lambeau was 30 degrees colder: minus 13 with a wind chill of 49 below zero. The game became known as the Ice Bowl and is the coldest in NFL history.