‘Sleepless nights’ lurking for major-league executives as workouts resume. ‘The teams that have the best chance will have the players who put the work in,’ MLB Network Dan Plesac says.

Twenty-five years after being misled by an impressive start, former Chicago Cubs reliever Dan Plesac senses what Major League Baseball executives are thinking as summer training workouts begin.
“I know 30 general managers with sleepless nights,” Plesac said Wednesday night. “Players and pitchers can say they’re in great shape, and they may be right. But GMs still can’t be sure until they see what kind of baseball shape they’re in, how they run the bases, how they swing the bat.
“Not all catchers live around the corner who are capable of catching a Jon Lester, Kyle Hendricks or Yu Darvish.”
In an attempt to get a better gauge, Cubs President Theo Epstein said each player will undergo a physical examination prior to Friday’s first summer training workout at Wrigley Field.
This could make for a fascinating -- but precarious -- three months as baseball restarts in preparation for a 60-game season with the relentless threat of the coronavirus that already afflicted Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy.
Workouts start Friday, and Cubs manager David Ross is eager to conduct live batting practice and simulated games sooner than normal for a three-week training period that will conclude with three exhibition games.
The Cubs front office, Ross, coaches and trainers remained in contact with players who didn’t completely shut down their workouts during the nearly four-month break.
But Plesac, who experienced the 1994 players’ strike that cut into the first 3\u00bd weeks of the 1995 season, knows there’s a distinction between being in shape and being in baseball shape.
“It’s very difficult,” said Plesac, who signed with the Pirates after the 1994 season. “I got off to a great start with the Pirates. Players right now report in great shape. But being in game shape is different. The pitchers are starting all over again.”
As a reference, Plesac didn’t allow an earned run in his first 13 appearances with the Pirates and posted a 2.08 ERA through the first half. But he wasn’t conditioned for the long run and had a 5.10 ERA in the second half.
“It’s tough for players to get in great (baseball) shape,” Plesac said. “The teams that have the best chance will have the players who put the work in. It’s almost impossible to do it the right way.”
Plesac, who currently serves as a studio analyst for the MLB Network, is waiting for his assignment with the Cubs’ Marquee Sports Network.
But he’s eager to see how teams fare when the regular season starts.
“All 30 teams are in the same boat,” Plesac said. “If a few teams get off to a fast start, you could find out who’s buying and who’s selling quickly.”
Plesac, an 18-year veteran, welcomed a new rule designed to prevent the spread of coronavirus that states pitchers may use a wet rag in their pocket to replace licking their fingers.
“Any kind of moisture is better than nothing,” Plesac said.
