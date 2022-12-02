World Cup fuels excitement among Decatur-area soccer fans

DECATUR — The excitement brought about by the World Cup Soccer games in Qatar has reached Macon County.

Mark Damm and his colleagues from Switzerland and the United States spent their lunch hour Friday watching the World Cup Soccer game between Serbia and Switzerland.

“It’s normal,” he said about their enjoyment of the sport. “We’re all Europeans.”

The group met at Buffalo Wild Wings in Forsyth, a restaurant with nearly 30 televisions all tuned into various professional games. Damm and his friends made sure they had a table near one of the large screens.

Although she now lives in Decatur, Carmen Rivera is a fan of the team from Mexico. “But they got eliminated,” she said. “So I brought them here to watch the Switzerland game.”

Like any fan, the group cheered when their favorite team scored. “It’s fun to watch them celebrate,” Rivera said.

Small crowds have gathered almost daily at the Forsyth restaurant since the tournament began more than a week ago.

“We have a pretty nice crowd in the afternoon, watching the games, drinking, eating, having a good time,” said employee Kendra Durbin.

The staff at the Long Creek tavern, Sliderz Bar and Grill, has had more people visiting the restaurant, especially when the United States plays. “We have seen an increase of people watching the USA game,” said Mallory Fischer, a bartender for Sliderz.

Saturday’s game between the United States and Netherlands is expected to draw a crowd. “In the same way that we expect to be busy for the March Madness games,” Fischer said. “They come and go for the game.”

The public is invited to join local soccer players and fans at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Caddy Shack Golf Pub, 231 N. Main St., Decatur, to watch the United States game.

“They should dress in red, white and blue and show their American pride,” said Midstate Soccer Club Director Colin Bonner.

Guests can bring their own food or purchase a meal from the Downtown Cafe next door.

According to Bonner, the interest grows in Midstate Soccer programs amid the hype of international contests like the World Cup. “Especially after a women’s World Cup, we do see more interest,” he said.

Although the United States team is a local favorite, Midstate Soccer Club has assistant directors who are English and Brazilian. “So they cheer for them,” Bonner said. “We have a lot of interest in other teams too, including Mexico and wherever some of our families and coaches originate from.”