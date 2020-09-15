Steve Endsley to retire as IESA executive director with Nicole Schaefbauer succeeding him

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Elementary School Association executive director Steve Endsley announced he will be retiring at the end of the 2020-21 school year.

IESA associate executive director Nicole Schaefbauer will succeed Endsley and become the first female to lead the association.

Endsley was hired by the IESA in 1988 as an assistant executive director and was promoted to executive director in 1996. Membership grew from 600 to more than 900 schools in Endsley's time as executive director with new activities started including golf, bowling, cheerleading and chess while many of the existing activities were expanded to accommodate the growth.

"It is hard for me to believe that I started with the IESA 32 years ago," said Endsley. "While we have accomplished so much over the years, I am only successful because of the IESA board of directors and staff, the member schools, the administrators, athletic directors, coaches, officials and all of the other people that work together to give students an outstanding experience in education-based activities.