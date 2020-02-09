Steven Souza Jr. is ready to make the most of his latest opportunity with the Cubs — whatever his role is

Steven Souza Jr. produced his three most impressive seasons with the Rays at the same time the Cubs made three consecutive National League Championship Series appearances.
So Souza easily recognized the parallel between his attempt to rebound from two injury-plagued seasons and the Cubs’ attempts to end their recent regression since their NLCS run.
“I’m thankful I’ve been able to put a reputation out there to be able to earn chances, and there comes a point where you got to perform,” Souza said. “I’m probably getting to that point where a team has to see some stuff, and I’m ready to go out there and do it.
“It’s definitely nice to be wanted, and obviously Chicago showed tremendous interest in the beginning, and we felt like this was a perfect place for me, my family and the opportunity.”
Souza, 30, repeatedly expressed his appreciation for the Cubs’ interest after missing all of the 2019 season with three torn knee ligaments and a torn posterior lateral capsule he suffered slipping on home plate in the Diamondbacks’ final exhibition game.
He was cleared to run without any restrictions in mid-December and was undecided about wearing a knee brace.
Souza, who signed a one-year, $1 million contract with a chance to earn an additional $2 million in roster and performance bonuses, could strengthen the Cubs offense if Jason Heyward struggles against left-handers.
“We’ve had ambiguous discussions, but I’m not worried about that as much,” Souza said of his projected role with the Cubs. “I’m just thankful to be out here and run around and let the chips fall where they do. I can just control how hard I work and how hard I play. And whatever my role is and whatever they see me needing to do, I’m ready to do it.”
Souza’s best season was with the Rays in 2017, when he smacked 30 home runs, drove in 78 runs and posted an .810 OPS. He was the centerpiece of a three-way trade that sent him to the Diamondbacks in 2018, but a right shoulder injury in spring training limited him to five home runs and a .369 slugging percentage in only 72 games that season.
He believed he was at full strength again before his torn ligaments in 2019.
“I was getting in a groove. It’s unfortunate we can’t control a lot of the injuries that happen to us,” Souza said.
“I use it as a chance to get better--- not only physically and different parts of my body -- but mentally. I felt like I’ve been through the grind mentally the last few years, so it’s definitely helped my perspective. I felt like I was right there. I feel like I’m right there now.”
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Souza received a $346,000 signing bonus as a third-round pick by the Nationals in the 2007 draft that got him out of his commitment to play football and baseball at Washington State.
But frustration mounted to the point where he quit baseball after the 2011 season and considered joining the University of Washington football team as a walk-on defensive back, only to rejoin the Nationals organization the following spring.
The decision paid off as his baseball career, which once stagnated at Class A for four seasons, ascended to the point where he made his major-league debut with the Nationals in 2014.
And despite a career .233 batting average, glimpses of his power and athleticism have retained the attention of scouts.
Five of Souza’s homers in 2017 traveled at least 442 feet, including a 455-foot shot that hit the D-ring at Tropicana Field. And then there’s the thought of playing summer games at Wrigley Field.
“I was excited to go to Arizona, and then they put a humidor in there, and it had some big effects on guys there,” Souza said. “I’ve never played in a true hitters’ park, (but) that won’t change my game. I got to stick to my game plan and let the wind take it where it wants to.”