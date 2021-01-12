Sullivan: Now that the Chicago Bears season is over, what can we look forward to before their 2021 opener?

2. Pitchers and catchers report

No firm dates have been set for the Chicago Cubs or White Sox, but it should happen at some point in mid- to late February or early March. The Cactus League is still set to begin Feb. 27, though that appears unlikely. Arizona is one of the current coronavirus hot spots, adding to the uncertainty. Watching spring training workouts and games is a grand tradition for vacationing fans, but making reservations will be risky.

3. NBA trade deadline

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine ranked fourth in the NBA in scoring on Monday, averaging 27.7 points, and should be one of the more coveted players at the March 25 trade deadline. Bulls boss Arturas Karnisovas has to consider everything, knowing his team is still a few years away from competing in the Eastern Conference. Until then, we can enjoy the energy and improved play by the young Bulls with LaVine as the sole alpha in the lineup.

4. March Madness